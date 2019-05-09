Whitney and Zach Bates Expecting Third Child After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Image zoom The Bates family

When Whitney Bates miscarried last year, she knew in her heart that, “on God’s time, he’s going to give us another one.”

And the Bringing Up Bates star’s prayers have come true: She and husband Zach Bates are expecting their third child, due in November, they tell PEOPLE exclusively.

“There are no words to describe the excitement under our little roof as we anxiously await a new little baby!” Whitney tells PEOPLE. “Last summer Zach and I experienced a miscarriage. Though our hearts were broken, we put all our trust in God. Now, we are all flooded with joy and gratefulness! The main topic around the house has been about the new baby coming and whose gets to hold it first!”

Their bundle of joy will join big brother Bradley Gilvin, 4½, and sister Kaci Lynn, who turns 3 next month. Whitney says she is experiencing intense morning sickness, though her pregnancy cravings include Oreo cereal and raspberries.

Whitney recently opened the online Bates Sisters Boutique with sisters-in-law Erin and Carlin Bates, selling out most of their modest dresses within three hours.

Whitney, 25, and Zach, 30, experienced a miscarriage weeks after announcing they had a baby on the way at their vow renewal ceremony last summer. To commemorate the child they lost, they planted a dogwood tree in their yard.

“When I am with my kids, I can look outside, I still see it, I remember it, it hurts, but at the same time, we know that God has a bigger plan and he brought us through that, and that little baby we planted that tree for is with him,” she told PEOPLE earlier this year. “There’s comfort in that. It hurts, but it helps with the healing.”

Bringing Up Bates baby specials begin airing Thursday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on UPtv. The final special will air on June 20.