Whitney Port Wishes Son Sonny Sanford a Happy 5th Birthday: 'You're a Little Firecracker'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfrm4b7vQfQ/ whitneyeveport's profile picture whitneyeveport Verified Showering my boy with kisses and love. Heartbroken over the lives lost on July 4th and devastated over the state of our country. It isn't stopping, and I feel so helpless. I don't know what else to say, so I am going to share some resources. First, I linked a GoFundMe page in my stories and bio. raising donations for the victims of the Highland Park shooting. Donations will go towards funeral costs, medical bills, and mental health support. Donate if you can. Second, I spoke with @alenciajohnson about about the overturn of Roe v Wade and abortion. We talked about how we got here, what this means, and what we can do to help. Link in bio. to listen to our conversation on my podcast AND visit my stories for a list of resources she shared. Alencia is a social impact, brand engagement and communications strategist with corporate, political and non-profit experience. She spent six years at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, where she engaged political, media, entertainment and corporate organizations and influencers to shift mainstream culture with positive, inclusive and factual perceptions of gender equity and women’s rights. 3w

Credit: whitneyeveport/Instagram