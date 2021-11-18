The reality star said that doctors could not find the baby's heartbeat at her latest visit

Whitney Port Suffers Pregnancy Loss After Saying She Likely Had an 'Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port has suffered a pregnancy loss.

Almost two weeks after announcing that she was seven weeks pregnant with what was likely "another unhealthy pregnancy," the reality TV star shared Wednesday that she and husband Tim Rosenman have lost the baby.

In an Instagram Story post, Port, 36, said that she and Rosenman found out the heartbreaking news on Tuesday.

"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby," Port wrote in the post. "We found out yesterday, I don't even really know what to say here. I recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I'll put out on my podcast next week."

"Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don't physically feel like complete s--- anymore," she concluded.

Port has endured pregnancy loss in the past. In her Nov. 3 update announcing the latest pregnancy, she said that doctors had been monitoring her "because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

She went on to explain that after her most recent ultrasound at the time, "whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I'm at."

In her YouTube update shared Wednesday, Port and Rosenman said that at their latest visit, the "doctor didn't hear a heartbeat."

"I went today for the eight [week] and four day ultrasound, and last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat, and then this week there was no heartbeat," Port tearfully explained, adding that the doctor "said it's done — that when I had that ultrasound that… looked like there was no embryo inside and the yolk sac was thin. That was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning."

Port previously said that while it "felt weird" to publicly share her pregnancy news so early on, "it didn't feel right to hold it in."

In the YouTube video shared Wednesday, Port said that she and Rosenman — who are already parents to 4-year-old son Sonny Sanford — "were being hopeful" that this pregnancy would be viable.

"I just didn't think that it was gonna reverse ... You just don't know what's going to happen in the first trimester," she said, adding that the doctor told her they should seek fertility testing.

"The thought of just not having a second kid is too painful to bear," she said.