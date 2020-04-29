"I was self-conscious about my boobs and my nipples because they were just engorged and uncomfortable and misshaped and so huge," Whitney Port said

Whitney Port Reveals Why She Was 'Really Self-Conscious' During Sex After Giving Birth

After having her son Sonny Sanford, now 2½, Whitney Port says she struggled to be intimate with her husband, Tim Rosenman.

"When we were just starting to be intimate again after we had Sonny, I was really, really, really self-conscious," Port, 35, revealed during the latest episode of her podcast With Whit. "I was self-conscious about my boobs and my nipples because they were just engorged and uncomfortable and misshaped and so huge."

She continued, "I remember that being a bit of an inhibitor to our sex life because I wasn't fully able to enjoy myself because I was so self-conscious of what he was thinking about my body at that time."

The Hills: New Beginnings star, who gave birth to Sonny in July 2017, shared that her body felt "a little bit back to normal" once she was done breastfeeding her son. She and Rosenman's intimacy then strengthened.

"Give yourself a little bit of a break in the beginning. You may feel self-conscious about getting back into bed with him," she told her listeners. "I would try not to spiral."

As for how her physique has changed since giving birth, the reality star said three parts of her body are now "very different" — her breasts, belly and vagina.

"My boobs are saggier, my nipples are bigger, they protrude more, I don't like them," she said, before also sharing that she now always feels like she has to pee when jumping or running despite receiving a "husband stitch" after experiencing tearing during birth.

But Port advised that feeling self-conscious is totally normal — "There's nothing wrong with feeling insecure about your body changing after your baby," she said.

During an episode of the Infertile AF podcast last week, Port opened up about whether a second child is in her future after she experienced a pregnancy loss in July.

"[Tim] I know, really really wants a second kid, and I don't know. That's where little fractures start to happen," she said. "But in terms of the miscarriage, we got through that and I think we're stronger, fortunately, than before."

"I know I want Sonny to have a sibling — I picture that, I visualize it — but the thought of going through it again, the pregnancy and then the first couple years, and then the balancing of it all … sometimes I feel like life is too short," Port added. "And I do feel really selfish. [But] I love the way my life is right now [so] why complicate anything further?"