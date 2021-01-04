"I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this," the reality star wrote on her Instagram

Whitney Port Reveals She Suffered Another Pregnancy Loss: 'I'm Sad But I'm OK and We Will Try Again'

Whitney Port has suffered another pregnancy loss.

The Hills: New Beginnings star 35, shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Monday, revealing that she and husband Tim Rosenman had started documenting two big milestones — the renovation of their new house and "a new pregnancy journey" — for their YouTube channel when she "lost the pregnancy."

"This is not an easy one," she shared in the caption. "We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy."

"Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation," Port, who suffered a miscarriage in 2019, wrote. "Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all."

"I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again," Port continued. "I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do."

The couple, who are already parents to 3-year-old son Sonny Sanford, will be releasing footage they had previously shot on their YouTube channel as a way to share their story, according to Port.

In the first video from their vlogs published on Monday, the reality star spoke candidly about the pregnancy, telling Rosenman, "I'm enjoying being pregnant so I can relax and not feel guilty about it ... but I'm also ready to have the baby so I can be in charge of my body and what I put in it, and not ever have to have any anxiety about getting pregnant ever again."

During an appearance on the Infertile AF podcast last year, Port opened up about her past miscarriage and how it it strengthened her relationship with her husband.

"If anything, it brought us closer together," she said of Rosenman. "How he cared for me and how there he was, emotionally, for me was really amazing."

At the time, Port explained that difficult parts had been less about managing the emotions surrounding the miscarriage and more so about whether another baby would be in the cards for them.