Whitney Port opens up on PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast about her decision to discuss her miscarriage on an episode of her own podcast With Whit

Whitney Port on Recording Reaction After Her Third Miscarriage: I Had 'Clarity About How I Felt'

Whitney Port is explaining why she decided to speak out about her third miscarriage on her podcast just hours after learning of her pregnancy loss.

On the most recent episode of PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast, the 36-year-old opens up about the raw audio diary she unveiled in November on an episode of her With Whit podcast shortly after she suffered her third miscarriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was feeling all these feelings that I didn't really know where to put them and I didn't know who to tell them to. I didn't feel like I wanted to dump them onto [my husband] Timmy and didn't feel a need for a therapy session," she tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE. "I didn't want to burden it with my mom or sisters or whatever."

"I just had clarity about how I felt and I wanted to share that. I thought that it's such a moment where it's so raw for people, I really wanted to catch that because I felt like so much of what we see out there is produced," she continues. "So I just recorded it on my phone, just pacing around my room. I just feel like the more I share, the easier it is for me to release."

Port says that she finds sharing her story is a "method of therapy" and that "the more that I talk about it, the less it hurts."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming MoRHm, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

"Now I can talk about it and really feel like I've processed it and thought about it and mulled it over and shared it and it doesn't feel as raw for me," she adds. "So I use sharing as that for myself and I think it helps in that way for other people as well."

The fashion designer revealed she and husband Tim Rosenman suffered a pregnancy loss on Nov. 17, two weeks after announcing she was seven weeks pregnant with "likely another unhealthy pregnancy."

Port, who shares 4-year-old son Sonny Sanford with Rosenman, has previously suffered two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

The 12-episode weekly Me Becoming Mom podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.