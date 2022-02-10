Whitney Port recounts the moment she gave birth to son Sonny Sanford on this week's episode of Me Becoming Mom

Whitney Port on the Hilarious Moment She Learned She'd Had a Boy After Giving Birth

Whitney Port is looking back on the moment she realized she had a baby boy.

On the newest episode of PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast, the 36-year-old details the hilarious moment she realized the sex of her baby before the doctor announced she'd given birth to a son.

Port, who is mom to now 4-year-old son Sonny Sanford with husband Tim Rosenman, says she and Rosenman didn't know the sex of their baby so it was a "real movie moment" when her husband got to announce the news to the waiting room filled with their family and friends.

As for when she first noticed her child was a boy, Port says with a laugh, "I looked down and I see like bright red balls and I see that before I even heard it's a boy and then I hear from the doctor it's a boy."

Port tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE, that she was "so relieved" that she gave birth to a boy.

"I'm so relieved because I really wanted a boy and we were set on our boy name and we weren't set on our girl name," she shares.

Asked how Port felt the moment she first held her little boy, the fashion designer says, "I felt a protective nature like I was never going to have a solid night sleep again."

"It's so cheesy but it's something that just feels like this little piece of your life that's a puzzle that just fits in," she adds.

