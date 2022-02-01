"Sometimes you don’t really see the spiral you’re spinning until you step out of it. So much comes back to perspective," Whitney Port writes

Whitney Port on the Importance of Self-Care as a Parent: Kids 'Deserve Us at Our Best'

Whitney Port is making sure to take time for herself in order to be the best mom she can be.

On Monday, the With Whit podcast host, 36, spoke out about the importance of prioritizing self-care as a parent, writing in a lengthy Instagram post that kids "deserve us at our best and we can't be our best unless we nourish ourselves."

"I'm focusing on quality over quantity- not running around doing a million things, but being thoughtful about the few things that are working AND that I find equally inspired by. Taking this approach has allowed me to be so much more present on the weekends," Port explained.

The Hills alum went on to detail her previous weekend with son Sonny Sanford, 4, which included going to the "farmers market with no agenda." Port shares Sonny with husband Tim Rosenman.

"Anyways, all that is to say, take care of YOU, however that looks, only you know," she continued. "Sometimes you don't really see the spiral you're spinning until you step out of it. So much comes back to perspective. Happy Monday 💋 xx"

In December, Port opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about her desire to expand her family nearly a month after she suffered a miscarriage.

She admitted she and Rosenman "definitely want another baby" and would be talking to a fertility specialist to "start that process" at the end of the month. Port has previously suffered two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

"It is a daunting thought having to go through this process again and all the unknowns, but it is something that we're looking into figuring out because I know that while I'm scared to get pregnant again and scared to miscarry again and scared for the newborn phase and scared for the breastfeeding, I'm scared for all of it, but I know that if I think about my life in 20 years and I look back that, I will regret not going through those things," she explained at the time.

While the couple would love to have another child, Port said she's "trying to go with the flow" and continuing to "tell [herself] that even if we can't have another baby, we are still so blessed to obviously have what we have."