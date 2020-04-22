Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty

Experiencing a miscarriage last year was one of the most difficult things Whitney Port has gone through, but one silver lining is that it strengthened her relationship with her husband, Tim Rosenman.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Infertile AF podcast, The Hills: New Beginnings star opens up about her July pregnancy loss, which she experienced around six weeks gestation after learning the couple was expecting a sibling for their 2½-year-old son, Sonny Sanford.

“If anything, it brought us closer together,” says Port, 35, of Rosenman. “How he cared for me and how there he was, emotionally, for me was really amazing.”

But the difficult parts have been less about managing the emotions surrounding the miscarriage, she explains, and more so about whether another baby is in the cards for them.

“He, I know, really really wants a second kid, and I don’t know. That’s where little fractures start to happen,” Port reveals. “But in terms of the miscarriage, we got through that and I think we’re stronger, fortunately, than before.”

The mother of one touches further on some of her conflicting feelings about the loss and subsequent dilation and curettage procedure, recalling that she of course felt sad but also relief to have “control” again.

“[I] was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this really makes me think about myself and what I really want and what I really need, and how much am I sacrificing for other people?’ It made me think about other, bigger things, and really hit me,” Port says. “And I think has made me a little bit scared to get pregnant again.”

“I know I want Sonny to have a sibling — I picture that, I visualize it — but the thought of going through it again, the pregnancy and then the first couple years, and then the balancing of it all … sometimes I feel like life is too short,” she says. “And I do feel really selfish. [But] I love the way my life is right now [so] why complicate anything further?”

“You don’t know if [miscarriage] is going to be a routine or not, and that’s what’s scary,” Port adds.

Port and Rosenman revealed the sad news during a July episode of her podcast With Whit and appeared together in an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, where they talked about the experience more.

“This is definitely one of the more difficult things I’ve ever gone through,” Port said in a confessional. “The thought of the death of something that you haven’t met yet … it feels silly, but it’s not, because it’s you. It’s a part of the love you have with your husband and it’s just heartbreaking.”

“I still just have so much stress about the second child because I know that you really want more children, and I don’t know that I do,” she continued. “I feel like I would be disappointing you if we didn’t.”

“If it never is the right time, it won’t happen. And if it becomes the right time or our feelings change, we can keep having this conversation as we go. Seriously,” Rosenman told her.