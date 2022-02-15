Whitney Port's Husband Timmy Says He Was 'Shocked and Then … Pissed' Following Miscarriages

Whitney Port's husband Timmy Rosenman opens up about his "progression of emotions" following Port's miscarriages on PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast

Whitney Port's husband Timmy Rosenman is getting real about how he felt following his wife's miscarriages.

On the most recent episode of PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast, Rosenman opened up about his "progression of emotions" after his wife's miscarriages, sharing that he felt "shocked and then ... pissed."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The fashion designer, 36, revealed she and Rosenman suffered a pregnancy loss on Nov. 17, two weeks after announcing she was seven weeks pregnant with "likely another unhealthy pregnancy." She has previously suffered two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

"Each time I think I kind of went through the same progression of emotions and they both started with being shocked. Because you think you're supposed to be the star of your movie and it's supposed to be a good movie. So I was shocked and then I was pissed," he explains. "Like Whitney is right, she describes me as the less emotional one. And I think that I try to keep positive, like let's just put one foot in front of the other and think about what the next step is. That was definitely my attitude after the miscarriages."

"Initially, I was upset and angry and had all those feelings, but it was important to balance out how we as a family were dealing with it. It's a different situation for both me and Whitney because we both lost the opportunity of a baby, but it happened in Whitney's body. So it's important for me to recognize that we're going through something that is similar, yet definitely different," he continues.

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

Roseman, who shares 4-year-old son Sonny Sanford with Port, says if he were to give advice to the partner of a woman who suffered a miscarriage, he would tell them to "feel your feelings first."

"This is something that just happened to you and it's okay for you to be sad and upset and pissed or whatever, all the feelings that come to you," he tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE. "Help yourself. Give yourself as much time as you need to be able to help your partner. Put on your oxygen mask before you help someone else."

"And then secondly, recognize that your partner is going through something different than you are," he adds.

The 12-episode weekly Me Becoming Mom podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.