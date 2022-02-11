Whitney Port Says She and Her Husband Are 'In the Discovery Phase' Following Third Miscarriage

Whitney Port is opening up about her and her husband's journey toward expanding their family.

On the newest episode of PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast, the 36-year-old shares that she and husband Tim Rosenman are "in the discovery phase" and recently met with a fertility doctor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Port revealed she and husband Rosenman suffered a pregnancy loss on Nov. 17, two weeks after announcing she was seven weeks pregnant with "likely another unhealthy pregnancy." Port has previously suffered two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

"We had a consultation with a fertility doctor before we had our winter break. We now go in in a couple of weeks to do the first testing, like blood testing, follicle testing and Timmy gets his sperm tested, and we kind of take it from there," she tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE.

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming MoRHm, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

"I've been sent a list of supplements and vitamins and diet recommendations to start to get into for both Timmy and me," she continues. "I'm a little overwhelmed already, it already starts to feel like, oh my gosh now someone else is watching my life."

"It's also hard for me because I just only had my D&C three weeks ago at this point, so I'm still very early in the discovery, I don't even know when the date of my last period is," she adds. "You realize how much you have to get into all those details and the timing and it just becomes like a whole other job."

The 12-episode weekly Me Becoming Mom podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.