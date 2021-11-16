Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"The first trimester, really anything can happen. But things seem to be moving along and progressing," Whitney Port tells PEOPLE of her pregnancy

Whitney Port Says 'Everything Is Still Touch and Go' with Pregnancy: 'We're Staying Hopeful'

Whitney Port is staying positive amid the first trimester of her pregnancy.

While speaking with PEOPLE about the launch of her holiday gift guide with Amazon Lifestyle, the 36-year-old opened up about her pregnancy, sharing that she and husband Tim Rosenman are "staying hopeful" after previously announcing that this is "likely another unhealthy pregnancy."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's so hard for me to even accept a 'congratulations' just because I'm still so early in the game," Port admits. "I'm still in my first trimester, which I know is something that not a lot of people really share this early on."

"Everything is still touch and go week by week as women know when they're going through pregnancy. The first trimester, really anything can happen. But things seem to be moving along and progressing so we're staying hopeful," says Port, who also shares 4-year-old son Sonny Sanford with Rosenman.

The Hills: New Beginnings star announced in a YouTube video on Nov. 3 that she is pregnant, expecting another child with Rosenman. She tearfully explained that "everything was looking good up until yesterday," sharing that a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously experienced two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the same video, Port gave a positive update a few days later, noting that the doctor "actually saw an embryo and a heartbeat, which is something that we were not expecting." They asked fans to "keep your fingers crossed" for them as they continue to provide updates.

She previously revealed in July 2019 that she and Rosenman suffered a miscarriage, before revealing earlier this year in January that they suffered another pregnancy loss.

Port tells PEOPLE that her current focus is on her body and mental health and she's trying to "take the pressure off [herself] to be hyper-productive and not feel guilty about it."

One thing the fashion designer says she utilizes to "get things done quickly, easily and efficiently" is shopping on Amazon Lifestyle, where she recently launched her own holiday gift guide.

Whitney Port Whitney Port and family | Credit: Whitney Port/Instagram

Port's guide features a plethora of trending products across a variety of categories, which she says is perfect for "every member of [her] family."

"I have a really big family and a really big shopping list and a lot of people I work with so I feel like I could really check off all the boxes and get everybody something in one place," she says.