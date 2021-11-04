Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

"I obviously don't know what's going on inside my body," Whitney Port said in a YouTube video, announcing that she's 7 weeks pregnant

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week.

On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday," Port said through tears in the video while sitting next to her husband. "I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

She explained that during her recent ultrasound, her doctor found that "whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I'm at."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

Port gave a shoutout to her OB-GYN "for being an amazing, sensitive, sweet guy," adding: "He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn. So, I will get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down. He thinks they'll likely be going down. And he is having me come in for another ultrasound on Monday."

"But the moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy. It's such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do. And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn't just sit here and go on with my life and not share it," Port explained. "And I know that there's likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this."

The With Whit podcast host said that she's "extremely grateful" for their 4-year-old son Sonny Sanford, but she's "scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it."

RELATED VIDEO: Whitney Port: Why Pregnancy 'Was Hard for Me'

"The emotions are obviously very complicated," Port continued. "I still feel very, very pregnant, my boobs are very sore and I'm extremely hungry and just very achy, but I obviously don't know what's going on inside my body."

She previously revealed in July 2019 that she and Rosenman suffered a miscarriage, before revealing earlier this year in January that they suffered another pregnancy loss.