Whitney Cummings Says She May Try 'This Year' to Have a Baby After Freezing Her Eggs at 32

Whitney Cummings is ready to pursue parenthood.

Appearing on the third hour of Today and chatting with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, Bush Hager asked the comedian, "It feels like you need to be a mom. Are you thinking about it?"

"Okay so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush," Cummings, 40, said. "But I did freeze my eggs."

"They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

"So, any takers? Any husbands in New York?" she teased. "There's no husbands in L.A. Everyones on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can't."

Geist noted to Cummings that "that's not the type of father you're looking for."

"I'm not even looking for a father. I'm looking for donors that aren't through the sites," she replied.

"Do you know that they don't take redheads? They don't take redheads! So I am willing to take the sperm of the redheads that are being rejected from all these sperm companies."

Cummings previously froze her eggs at 32, discussing the decision with Vanity Fair in 2016.

"I feel like I was dating people just because I was on a deadline," she said of the decision at the time.

The year prior, Cummings shared a look at her preparation to freeze her eggs in a since-deleted tweet showing her giving herself an injection ahead of an egg retrieval, where she revealed it was "going great!"