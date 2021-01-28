Whitney and Zach Bates are already parents to daughters Khloé Eileen and Kaci Lynn, as well as son Bradley Gilvin

Bringing Up Bates' Whitney Bates Reveals She Is Having a Baby Boy: 'Jayden Carl Is on His Way'

It'll be a boy for Zach and Whitney Bates!

On Wednesday, Whitney, 27, revealed the sex of her baby on the way with husband Zach, 31, in a social media post shared to the couple's joint Instagram account.

Featuring the soon-to-be family of six all dressed in coordinating ensembles as they posed before a blue, spray-painted backdrop, the pair detailed more about the exciting news in the caption of their post.

"IT'S A BOY!!!!!💙🎉 Jayden Carl is on his way, and we're all counting the days to hold and cuddle the newest baby Bates! 🤩," the couple wrote. "When we told the kids we were expecting, Bradley talked about all the times he had prayed for a baby brother! He prayed every single night that God would answer his prayer and give him a brother, and seeing the joy in his eyes when we shared the news with him was priceless."

"We all couldn't be more thankful for this newest blessing!!," the pair added. "We are extremely excited and June just can't get here soon enough!"

Back in November, a rep for the Bringing Up Bates stars previously revealed to PEOPLE that the couple is expecting their fourth child.

Sharing the news alongside a set of sweet family photos that include their kids — daughters Khloé Eileen, 1, and Kaci Lynn, 4, and son Bradley Gilvin, 6 — Whitney said, "We are so excited to share the news that we are expecting baby No. 4 in June 2021!"

"There's no way to describe the joy in our hearts right now," she continued. "It feels like all of our free time is spent talking about and planning for this new little blessing that will soon fill our home with smiles and giggles."

Then, adding that Bradley and Kaci were "already trying to guess the gender" at the time, the expecting mother added, "We feel like each day is a celebration just anticipating baby No. 4 joining our family!"

During her chat with PEOPLE last year, Whitney also explained that her pregnancy had not been without its challenges, as her husband was diagnosed with the coronavirus — and ultimately, she got it too.