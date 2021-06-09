Whitney Bates Says Newborn Jadon 'Is Stable and Responding to Treatment' After Low Oxygen Levels

Whitney Bates is sharing an update on her newborn's health two days after giving birth.

The 27-year-old Bringing Up Bates star and husband Zach welcomed their fourth baby, son Jadon Carl, on Monday, June 7, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE Wednesday. Later that day on Instagram, Whitney shared photos of Jadon from the NICU, saying he's stable after having dropped oxygen levels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Shortly after birth, his O2 levels dropped and he was transferred to NICU at East TN Children's Hospital. As of right now, he is stable and responding to treatment," writes the mom. "They will continue treatment, running tests, and monitoring until he is strong enough to come home."

"We are so grateful to God for taking care of our little boy and thankful for the doctors and nurses working hard to get baby J healthy and ready to meet his big brother and sisters," she adds. "Life doesn't always go as planned, but we're thankful we can trust in the Lord with confidence that His plan is always perfect."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Whitney Bates Newborn Baby Health Update Credit: Whitney Bates/ instagram

Whitney - who is also mom to daughters Khloé Eileen, 19 months, and Kaci Lynn, 5 later this month, and son Bradley Gilvin, 6½ - adds of meeting her newborn: "After months of waiting on our special boy, finally meeting Jadon face to face was all we dreamed it would be and more. There's no way to describe the feeling and emotions we felt when we first held him in our arms."

"He is perfect in every way," she says.

Jadon weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., at birth. The couple's rep told PEOPLE, "Bradley [the couple's first son] is named after Zach's dad, Gilvin, and Zach and Whitney always knew that if they had another little boy they wanted to name it after Whitney's dad, Jimmy Carl, who goes 'JC' or 'J.' They chose Jadon Carl, giving him the same middle name and initials as his Papaw."

Whitney Bates Newborn Baby Health Update Credit: Whitney Bates/ instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE last year, Whitney explained that her pregnancy had not been without its challenges, as she and her husband were both diagnosed with COVID-19.