Whitney Bates Says Newborn Jadon 'Made Huge Strides' as She Holds Baby for First Time in 6 Days

Whitney Bates previously revealed that her son Jadon, born June 7, was in the NICU as his oxygen levels continued to drop and his right lung collapsed

Whitney Bates is sharing good news about her newborn son's health, one week after his birth.

The Bringing Up Bates star, 27, and husband Zach welcomed their fourth baby, son Jadon Carl, on Monday, June 7.

On Wednesday, Whitney revealed that her newborn was receiving treatment after his oxygen levels had dropped. Two days later, the mom said Jadon was "steadily improving" after he had a "rough night" in the NICU as his right lung collapsed. He was intubated and put on a ventilator.

On Monday, Whitney said her 1-week-old is doing better, and she shared her gratitude for being able to hold him for the first time in six days.

"GOD IS SO GOOD! 🤩🙌🏼 After 6 days of not feeling him in our arms, they removed Jadon's chest tube and we were finally able to hold him yesterday!!! 😭😍," she wrote on Instagram. "Since then, they removed his central line, he's came off of all oxygen, and they were even able to remove his feeding tube! He has made huge strides in the last 24 hours!"

"We have felt God's presence so strong in our lives this week," the mom added. "We believe with all our hearts that the many prayers prayed for this little guy has made all the difference. With only a little more monitoring and making sure he's able to eat sufficiently, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and feel very close to being able to be all together as a family! Thank you Jesus! ❤️"

Jadon weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., at birth. The couple's rep told PEOPLE last week, "Bradley [the couple's first son] is named after Zach's dad, Gilvin, and Zach and Whitney always knew that if they had another little boy they wanted to name it after Whitney's dad, Jimmy Carl, who goes 'JC' or 'J.' They chose Jadon Carl, giving him the same middle name and initials as his Papaw."