Whitney Bates Reveals She and Husband Zach Are Expecting Baby No. 5: 'Sweetest Time'

Whitney Bates and husband Zach are expecting their fifth baby this summer

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 05:21 PM
Whitney and Zach Bates
Photo: Whitney Bates/Instagram

Whitney Bates is about to have a family of seven!

The Bringing Up Bates star, 28, and husband Zach are expecting their fifth baby, due this summer, the couple revealed on Instagram over the weekend.

Celebrating the holiday, the expectant mom wrote, "A Valentine treat that's extra sweet, our family is growing by two little feet!👶🏼👣❤️."

"We're so excited to share that baby #5 will be here in August 2023! It's been the sweetest time celebrating with the kids and watching how excited they are to have another brother or sister," Bates shared. "We've all been guessing the gender and there's a debate between the kids on who will hold the baby first.😅"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple is already parents to daughters Khloé Eileen, 3, and Kaci Lynn, 6, and sons Jadon Carl, 20 months, and Bradley Gilvin, 8.

Sharing an update on her pregnancy so far, she wrote, "The random food cravings and morning sickness are intense, but I have the best crew taking care of me. This year will definitely be extra special and we all can't wait to meet our newest addition!! 🎉"

Members of the Bates family commented on the post, excited to see their extended family grow.

"The best news," Katie Bates wrote. "So excited for you guys 😍😍😍."

"My bets are on a BOOOYYY! 💙 Can't wait for another little baby to join the fam 🥳 And these photos 😍😍," wrote Carlin Bates.

Related Articles
Whitney Bates
'Bringing Up Bates' ' Whitney Bates Reveals She Is Having a Baby Boy: 'Jayden Carl Is on His Way'
Whitney Bates baby
Baby No. 4! 'Bringing Up Bates'' Whitney Bates Welcomes Son Jadon Carl with Husband Zach
carlin bates
'Bringing Up Bates' ' Carlin Bates and Husband Evan Stewart Expecting Baby No. 2
Erin Bates Paine is pregnant
Bringing Up Bates' Erin Bates Expecting Baby No. 5 Following Health Complications: 'Blown Away'
Naturi Naughton and Husband Xavier 'Two' Lewis Expecting Their First Baby Together
Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Husband Two Lewis Expecting First Baby Together: 'So Grateful'
Kristina Zias & Stephen D’Angelo, baby Christian
Influencer Kristina Zias Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Stephen: 'Unbelievable Blessing'
Kathie Lee Gifford Says Grandson Frankie Is 'Cody All Over Again' and Shares Lookalike Photo
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
MAFS Cortney Hendrix Is Expecting Her Second Baby with Husband Sherm. photo courtesy of Cortney Hendrix
'MAFS' ' Cortney Hendrix Feels 'Really Lucky' as She Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 2
Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk
'Bachelor' Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Expecting Second Baby: 'Two Under 2!'
amber heard
Celebrity Babies Born in 2021
Madlyn Kissinger and Colby Kissinger
'The Ultimatum' 's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Excited and Thankful'
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Maks Chmerkovskiy: 'Best Blessing for Us'
The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Love is Blind's Jessica Batten's engagement
'Love Is Blind' 's Jessica Batten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Benjamin McGrath
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols baby
'The Challenge' 's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Welcome Their Second Baby, Daughter Liliana Marie