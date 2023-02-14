Whitney Bates Reveals She and Husband Zach Are Expecting Baby No. 5: 'Sweetest Time'

Whitney Bates is about to have a family of seven!

The Bringing Up Bates star, 28, and husband Zach are expecting their fifth baby, due this summer, the couple revealed on Instagram over the weekend.

Celebrating the holiday, the expectant mom wrote, "A Valentine treat that's extra sweet, our family is growing by two little feet!👶🏼👣❤️."

"We're so excited to share that baby #5 will be here in August 2023! It's been the sweetest time celebrating with the kids and watching how excited they are to have another brother or sister," Bates shared. "We've all been guessing the gender and there's a debate between the kids on who will hold the baby first.😅"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple is already parents to daughters Khloé Eileen, 3, and Kaci Lynn, 6, and sons Jadon Carl, 20 months, and Bradley Gilvin, 8.

Sharing an update on her pregnancy so far, she wrote, "The random food cravings and morning sickness are intense, but I have the best crew taking care of me. This year will definitely be extra special and we all can't wait to meet our newest addition!! 🎉"

Members of the Bates family commented on the post, excited to see their extended family grow.

"The best news," Katie Bates wrote. "So excited for you guys 😍😍😍."

"My bets are on a BOOOYYY! 💙 Can't wait for another little baby to join the fam 🥳 And these photos 😍😍," wrote Carlin Bates.