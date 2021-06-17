Whitney Bates Brings Newborn Baby Jadon Home After NICU Stay: 'We Couldn't Be More Grateful'

Whitney Bates says it was the "longest nine days of our lives" that included "many tears" and time "spent worrying and praying"

Whitney Bates is taking her baby boy home after his hospital stay, nine days after his birth.

After the 27-year-old Bringing Up Bates star and her husband Zach welcomed their fourth baby, son Jadon Carl, on Monday, June 7, they kept fans posted about his stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Whitney revealed last Wednesday that Jadon was receiving treatment after his oxygen levels had dropped. Two days later, the mom said Jadon was "steadily improving" after he had a "rough night" in the NICU as his right lung collapsed. He was intubated and put on a ventilator.

Then, over the weekend, she shared that she was able to hold him for the first time in six days.

On Wednesday, the mom wrote on Instagram that she and her husband got to take their son home, sharing a sweet photo of themselves smiling while holding Jadon in a car seat, ready to transport him home.

"OUR BABY'S GOING HOME!!!! 🤩❤️🙌🏼🏡 Thank you Jesus for answered prayers!! We couldn't be more grateful for this sweet day," she writes. "It felt like the longest 9 days of our lives with many tears and long nights spent worrying and praying, but God was so kind and brought us through. We are finally bringing our baby home to his family and he's as healthy and perfect as can be!"

"We will forever be indebted to every single nurse and doctor that played a part in his recovery. East TN Children's Hospital and their staff went above and beyond to comfort us through the ups and downs," continues Whitney. "We've also read through comments and messages as we've had time, and wish we could respond to each and every one because they meant the world to us and were greatly appreciated! We couldn't be more excited! ❤️"

"Jadon, your family & friends can't wait to meet you!" concludes Whitney, who is also mom to daughters Khloé Eileen, 19 months, and Kaci Lynn, 5 later this month, and son Bradley Gilvin, 6½.