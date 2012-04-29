BumpWatch: Anna Paquin Debuts Baby Belly

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 03:40 PM
Vampy!

Anna Paquin debuts her barely-there baby bump Saturday evening at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

The expectant True Blood star, 29, and husband Stephen Moyer were guests of The Huffington Post.

Paquin, who confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month, wore a dress by Hervé L. Leroux.

True Blood returns for its fifth season on HBO June 10.

