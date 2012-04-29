BumpWatch: Anna Paquin Debuts Baby Belly
Anna Paquin debuts her barely-there baby bump Saturday evening at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Vampy!
The expectant True Blood star, 29, and husband Stephen Moyer were guests of The Huffington Post.
Paquin, who confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month, wore a dress by Hervé L. Leroux.
True Blood returns for its fifth season on HBO June 10.
