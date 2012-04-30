Candice Crawford Enjoys Her First Night Out After Baby

"It's my first time away from the baby!" said an impossibly skinny Candice Crawford at the Google/Hollywood Reporter party Friday night in Washington, D.C.

“It’s my first time away from the baby!” an excited Candice Crawford was overheard saying at the Google/Hollywood Reporter party Friday night in Washington, D.C.

The former broadcaster, in town for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, gave birth to son Hawkins just three weeks ago, and looked just as svelte as she did pre-baby.

She was accompanied by her husband, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, and her big brother, Chace Crawford, who stayed close to the new mom as she enjoyed her adults-only night.

“I am the best uncle,” Crawford told PEOPLE, confirming his own prediction from before the baby’s arrival. “I’m like Christmas vacation. I’m the best.”



Though he called his “uncledom” a limited experience at best, Crawford seemed moved by his proximity to childbirth.

“It’s an extremely bizarre, beautiful process,” he said. “I’m not going to give you all the intimate details of my sister having a baby, but it was absolutely incredible.”

The good news was that while he’s usually the one making eyes at the camera, for once, he could turn the tables when his nephew arrived. Said Crawford, “There were a lot of pictures flying around, that’s for sure.”