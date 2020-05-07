Whiskey Myers' John Jeffers and Wife Hope Expecting First Child: 'An Answered Prayer'

"We really wanted to try as hard as we could to conceive naturally and our last try was with a fertility acupuncturist," John Jeffers tells PEOPLE

John Jeffers and his wife Hope are about to become a family of three!

The Whiskey Myers guitarist and vocalist is expecting his first child in December, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE, sharing a collection of photographs featuring the couple posting with a sign reading, "We Never Gave Up."

"My wife Hope and I are blessed to say we are pregnant," says Jeffers. "This is an answered prayer during one of the most uncertain times, not only in the music industry but throughout the world."

"My new 'job' consists of holding hair back during morning sickness, Taco Bell runs and major decision-making between chocolate pudding or chocolate ice cream," he jokes. "God truly does work in mysterious ways."

Of the sign's special meaning, Jeffers shares that he and Hope tried for a year and a half to conceive naturally, with his wife "going to numerous doctors" before they turned to an alternative-medicine practice that many have credited with helping them achieve pregnancy.

"We really wanted to try as hard as we could to conceive naturally and our last try was with a fertility acupuncturist. After a few months of weekly sessions with her, waaalahhhhh, pregnant!" the country musician says.

Other snapshots shared with PEOPLE show the parents-to-be (who tied the knot in October 2017) embracing, holding up ultrasound photos and posing with their adorable pup.

Whiskey Myers released their self-titled fifth studio album last September, which saw Jeffers — along with bandmates Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves and Tony Kent — completely in the driver's seat as they served as producers for the first time.

Throughout their 12-plus-year career, the band surrounded themselves with the talents of a team of producers — notably, Grammy-winner Dave Cobb — on their last two albums: 2014's Early Morning Shakes and 2016's Mud.

However, this time, they wanted to give it a go on their own. "We loved a lot of things about our producers," Jeffers told PEOPLE in September, "but it was time to be set free and do it ourselves. It was time to take what we learned from them and put it all together and figure it out. I think it just made this new album more authentically us."

"We were just kids when we started," he added. "Now it's all about focusing on remembering where we came from. We all were raised the right way. You just try to never lose that."