Whiskey Myers Frontman Cody Cannon and Wife Expecting a Son: 'A Light in These Strange Times'

"I'm ready to take this little dude hunting and fishing. He already has more camo than me!" Cody Cannon tells PEOPLE of his son on the way

Whiskey Myers' newest member is on his way!

Frontman Cody Cannon and his wife Haley are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, this winter, a rep for the musician confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are very blessed and excited to announce the newest addition to our family! Baby Cannon will be making his debut in February 2021," the couple says.

Cannon and Haley also shared a trio of images from a sweet maternity photo shoot, showing off a strip of ultrasound photos, a cute onesie for their little guy and a sign announcing his imminent arrival.

"Being off the road has definitely been a change of pace and our son has been a light in the midst of these strange times," the parents-to-be tell PEOPLE. "We are very thankful to be able to spend some time at home and enjoy this journey together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Cody Cannon and wife Haley's pregnancy announcement Khris Poage

Haley couldn't be happier about the timing of her pregnancy, as both Cannon's bandmate John Jeffers and tour manager Chris Alexander are also expecting children with their wives.

"Three of us girls in the Whiskey Myers family are expecting babies within three months of each other, so this season of life has been extra special!" she says. "Going through pregnancy and everything that comes with it at the same time as my close friends has been such an awesome experience."

"All these guys grew up together, so it will be really cool to see their babies growing up together, as well," Haley adds.

As for Cannon, "I'm ready to take this little dude hunting and fishing," he raves to PEOPLE of his son on the way, joking, "He already has more camo than me!"

Image zoom Cody Cannon and wife Haley's pregnancy announcement Khris Poage

RELATED VIDEO: Shay Mooney Says Diaper Duty Is the Best Part About Being a New Dad

Cannon and his longtime love tied the knot in October 2018 at the Gruene Estate in New Braunfels, Texas. The pair announced their engagement the previous April.

"We tried to keep it as small as possible but we both have large families," Cannon told PEOPLE of the couple's 250 guests. The band was also in attendance, as guitarist Cody Tate served as a groomsman and Alexander was best man.

Meanwhile, the "Gasoline" singer's favorite wedding moment was spending time with his nearest and dearest. "I'm just excited to marry my best friend! We have a really good group of friends and family coming and we don't get to see a lot of them too often because we're always on the road," he said.