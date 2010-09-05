Love the whoosh of wind in your face as you whirl around town on your bike? Little Levi McConaughey sure does…and your baby will, too, thanks to Wee Ride.

Wheel Your Tots Around Safely With Wee Ride

Love the whoosh of wind in your face as you whirl around town on your bike?

Little Levi McConaughey sure does…and your baby will, too, thanks to Wee Ride.

Easy-to-install, the company’s center-mounted bike carriers make it easy to tool around your tots.

The sturdy Kangaroo ($80, left) seats most toddlers — 12 months and older and up to 40 pounds — comfortably.

As for the ride, if you’ve been using a rear-mount carrier or trailer, be prepared, this will be quite different.

The center of gravity is very different, and while it isn’t a hindrance or unsafe, it does take some getting used to.

But once you have it figured out, the benefits quickly become clear: Now you can chat freely with your baby, take in the sights together and keep a protective pair of arms around him at all times.