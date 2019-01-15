Kim Kardashian Has an 'Idea' of What She'll Tell Her Kids If They Ever Ask About Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian West isn’t looking forward to explaining one specific thing from her past to her children.

“I mean, I think mine is obvious,” she said with a laugh during her Monday-night appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when a caller asked her and her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian which cringe-worthy moment from their lives they’re least looking forward to having to explain to their kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reality star, 38, is no doubt referring to her 2003 sex tape with Ray J, which went public in 2007 and led to years of controversy for Kardashian West.

“I don’t know [what I’ll tell them about it] yet,” she admitted of Chicago, 1, Saint, 3, and North, 5½. “I mean, I have an idea, and I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them. That’s all you can really be.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

[ent-hotlink id="18427" href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" title="Kim Kardashian"] West on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Was Warned Not to Date Her Because of Her Sex Tape

While Kardashian West hadn’t spoken out directly about how she’d handle that tough conversation with her kids before Monday, during a radio interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3 in August, she recalled the time North asked, “Mom, why are you famous?”

” ‘Oh, okay, okay. I’m going to have to explain this right now,’ ” Kardashian West said of her reaction to her oldest child’s surprising inquiry. However, she was quick to answer North’s question.

“I’m like, ‘We have a TV show.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ That was the first time she was like, ‘Oh!’ ” the soon-to-be mother of four remembered.

Kim Kardashian West Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for KKW Beauty

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says She Was High on Ecstasy During First Wedding — and When She Made a Sex Tape



North may have caught on to the fact that her mom is a household name, but Chicago and Saint likely have a little ways to go before they’re attuned to Kardashian West and dad Kanye West‘s level of fame.

“It’s pretty intense, but at home I’m not known,” she told ITV’s This Morning in June. “My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home.”

When it comes to her mom Kris Jenner and sisters, however, Kardashian West revealed that they do reflect on how much their situations have changed in recent years.

“We do talk about how crazy our life has been over the past decade,” said the KKW Beauty maven. “And we’re so grateful. We’re so appreciative, and I mean, we’re still exactly the same.”