What Did Gisele Bündchen Really Want to Name Her Son?

Baby names often involve some level of compromise between the new arrival’s parents, and Gisele Bündchen got half of her wish when it came to son Benjamin Rein Brady, born in December.

“I wanted him to be called River because I wanted something always flowing, immortal,” the supermodel, 29, tells Vogue of her 3-month-old baby boy.

Unfortunately, Dad — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — nixed it.

“My husband said, ‘There’s no way we’re going to call him River.’ But my father’s name is Reinoldo, so [the middle name] is a homage to him. And it’s like water.”

River wasn’t the only name that Brady, 32, objected to. He was also lukewarm on David and Joaquim, Bündchen told a Brazilian TV station recently.

“For me, there is no name,” she added. “He is my benzinho [“my beloved” in Portuguese].”

In the Vogue interview, Bündchen also elaborates on her love for Brady’s 2 ½-year-old son John Edward Thomas (aka “Jack”), whose mother is Bridget Moynahan.

“I’m so lucky to have my little munchkin, and I have two because I also have John,” Bündchen explains. “We don’t see him all the time, unfortunately, but we’re building a place in Los Angeles to be closer to him.”