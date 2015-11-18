Brown opens up about expecting a baby so soon after welcoming her first child with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 star

Just nine months after welcoming their first child, Wes Chatham and his wife, sportscaster Jenn Brown, got a “pleasant surprise” – another baby on the way!

“We weren’t planning on having our second this soon, but we are loving the idea of having our children be close together,” Brown exclusively tells PEOPLE.

Chatham, 37, who is currently reprising his role as Castor in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, and Brown welcomed son John Nash in November 2014.

“I’m hearing such wonderful stories about siblings that are as close in age as ours will be, and we look forward to the challenges, too!” Brown says. “We can’t wait to find out if it’s a boy or girl. These past years have had us on a journey for which we feel such gratitude.”

Baby Chatham is due at the end of May, but the pair will find out the sex shortly.

In an interview with Good Day Los Angeles‘s Steve Edwards and Lisa Breckenridge, Chatham said the couple will use a cake to break the exciting news at Nash’s birthday party.

“My boy’s first birthday is coming up, and when we find out the gender,” the actor said. “We’re not gonna know it, but the information is gonna go to the people making my son’s cake for the birthday party … they’re gonna know before us!”