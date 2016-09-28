Image zoom



Kinda Arzon Photography

For Wes Chatham and Jenn Brown, baby No. 2 is living in blue!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor, 37, and sportscaster, 35, along with their almost-2-year-old son John Nash, recently welcomed Rhett Jameson.

Rhett is almost 4 months old, and now, he has his very own room.

“For the nursery theme, we decided to go with animals because I fell in love with these cute watercolor animal prints that I had found on Etsy,” she tells PEOPLE.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom



Kinda Arzon Photography

The family exclusively shared photos with PEOPLE of Rhett’s new nursery, which features awesome online finds that Brown discovered while browsing for baby buys.

“I ended up getting a lot of items for the nursery on Etsy because they have so many great options, and it’s great being able to support small businesses,” she says.

Image zoom



Kinda Arzon Photography

Image zoom



Kinda Arzon Photography

The furniture — including a changing table-dresser and crib — are from évolur, and Brown loves the functionality of the pieces.

“I fell in love with their furniture,” she says. “Their attention to detail is incredible and I love that their pieces are versatile and will grow with Rhett.”

Image zoom



Kinda Arzon Photography

Image zoom



Shoes feature Mabel’s Labels shoe labels – Kinda Arzon Photography

They also teamed up with Oilo again to decorate the room with blue-and-white bedding. Last year, the family worked with the company to design Nash’s rustic room.

“They have some of the cutest nursery bedding I’ve ever seen,” Brown says.

Image zoom



Kinda Arzon Photography

Image zoom



Kinda Arzon Photography

But their favorite part of Rhett’s nursery? The brotherly bonding that goes on in Rhett’s reading nook.

“The bookshelf and reading corner were must-haves because Nash loves to sit with his little brother and peruse through books,” Brown says.

“Wes and I are always reading to them, and it makes me happy to see how excited they are to read at night.”

Image zoom



Kinda Arzon Photography

Overall, Brown says her now-“complete” family is thrilled with the results.

“Wes and I just love how the nursery came out and look forward to seeing our two little boys grow up in our home together,” she says.