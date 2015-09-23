"Nash's nursery is definitely my favorite room in the house," Brown tells PEOPLE of her son's rustic sleep space

Jenn Brown has brought that Southern charm to California.

The TV personality teamed up with Oilo to create a rustic nursery for John Nash, her 10-month-old son with her husband, actor Wes Chatham.

Working with designers Annalisa Thomas and Dorte Anderson, Brown and Chatham — who will next appear as Castor in the Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 and on SYFY’s new show, The Expanse — stuck with neutral tones that complemented the tree branch-printed wallpaper.

From there, the group added the necessities like a crib and furniture from Newport Cottages, a glider, a cozy rug from Lulu & Georgia and a cradle from BabyHome.

Now that the nursery is complete, Brown chatted with PEOPLE about the finished product, her favorite items and Nash’s latest milestones (including sleeping in his crib!).

Image zoom



Courtesy DustyLu Photography

PEOPLE: What was your inspiration for the nursery?

Jenn: Seeing that both Wes and I are from the South, we wanted to bring in a rustic chic feel for Nash’s room. Annalisa from Oilo came up with the entire look for the room and I couldn’t be happier with the way it came out. Nash’s nursery is definitely my favorite room in the house!

PEOPLE: What’s your favorite part of the room?

Jenn: Gosh, I love it all, but I think my favorite part is the wallpaper. I instantly fell in love with it as soon as Annalisa sent it to me. I was so impressed how she was able to get it all to come together.

We started with the wallpaper along with her fabulous bedding, then Newport Cottages helped come up with a custom stain for the furniture and finally she accented the room with some super cute pieces we found on Etsy.

Image zoom



Courtesy DustyLu Photography

PEOPLE: Is Nash sleeping through the night in his crib? Or are you still transitioning him to his own room?

Jenn: I am happy to say that Nash is FINALLY sleeping through the night in his own crib. This all started, literally, a week ago! We are going on five straight days now of him not waking up in the middle of the night.

We are so happy and I kind of don’t want to say too much for fear I’ll jinx it.

Image zoom



Courtesy DustyLu Photography

PEOPLE: Was Wes involved in the design? Or did he let you completely take the reins?

Jenn: Wes, like me, had no problem handing over the design ideas to Annalisa. We had seen her work with other nurseries and knew we were in good hands.

Wes did get involved when it came time for some of the heavy lifting. He helped hang curtains and put furniture together, so he was still very much involved.

Image zoom



Courtesy DustyLu Photography

PEOPLE: What is Nash up to these days? Any new milestones?

Jenn: As I mentioned, the most recent milestone for Nash is that he is sleeping through the night, and it has been glorious!! (Will Ferrell voice from Old School.)

He’s not walking yet, but I feel like it could happen at any moment. His favorite thing to do is stand on our couch and lean against the back cushions and dance. It’s so adorable!

Image zoom



Courtesy DustyLu Photography

PEOPLE: What’s up next for you — any new projects?

Jenn: Right now, I’m in production on a show I’m hosting and producing called Eat Elite. We basically go into athlete’s homes, a la Cribs style, and go through their kitchen and fridge, talk about nutrition and even cook a meal together.

It’s been so much fun because I love to cook and it’s been really interesting learning the different ways these high- level athletes fuel their bodies.

I’ve also got a new project centered in the mom space that I’m really excited about. Recently, I started a company with two mommy friends called Moms on Fleek. It’s a mom lifestyle channel that highlights the highs and lows of parenting, everyday products that are on fleek and entrepreneurial women who are getting IT done! We are going to be out at the ABC Baby Show in Las Vegas next month bringing our followers all the new baby products that are on fleek!

Image zoom



Courtesy DustyLu Photography