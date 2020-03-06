Wendy Williams Slams Ashley Graham for Changing Baby's Diaper at Staples: It's a 'Bad Message'

As a mom, Wendy Williams understands having to sometimes get creative when it comes to diaper changes — but she’s not a fan of the way Ashley Graham handled it in a recent outing.

On Thursday’s episode of her talk show, Williams dug into the supermodel for changing newborn son Isaac Menelik Giovanni‘s dirty diaper while shopping at a Staples store.

Graham, 32, had shared a photo of the incident to her Instagram account back on Feb. 28, joking that “sh💩t just got real!”

“First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight!” she captioned the photo, snapped of her in the middle of a stationery aisle as she wiped her son’s behind. “Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!”

But Williams wasn’t laughing, telling Wendy Williams Show audiences on Thursday that Graham was “being mommy shamed by me.”

She went on to explain that that “as a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables” but opining that Graham should’ve “done something different,” like took Isaac to the car to change him.

“Mothers are looking at Ashley like, ‘If she can do it, I can do it too.’ No the hell you can’t,” said Williams.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Wendy Williams and Ashley Graham Manny Carabel/Getty; Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

RELATED: Amber Stevens West on the Strangest Place She Has Ever Changed 6-Month-Old Daughter Ava’s Diaper

Williams also said that she recognized many moms don’t have a choice to go out to their car because they are somewhere like New York City and have to take alternate transportation. Still, she said she doesn’t consider Graham to be in that group.

“If you have a 7-week-old child [at Staples] … you’re watching the baby more than you’re watching where the Sharpies and the rings of paper and the cartridges for your printer,” Williams said. “When you see that baby’s face turn purple, you know what they’re doing.”

“You leave your whole basket there, you scoop up the baby,” she added. “This is not cool, and I don’t know why we have to know about it on your Instagram.”

“This is not hot. Ashley, I like you. This is not hot,” Williams said. “This is sending a bad message. I don’t want to see this in the store. I don’t, and I’m a mom.”

RELATED: Ashley Graham Changes Her Son’s Dirty Diaper in the Middle of Staples Store: ‘S— Just Got Real’

Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed Isaac on Jan. 18.

She’s been transparent about the ups and downs of motherhood since. And though Williams disapproved of her emergency diaper change post, Graham received a barrage of support in her comments when she first share the pic — like from Jenni “JWoww” Farley who wrote, “I know that feeling 😂😂 gotta do what u gotta do 👏.”

Meanwhile, Williams has made a few controversial headlines over the past month, after she told gay men to “stop wearing [women’s] skirts and our heels” (though she later apologized for the statement) and criticized new mother of two Amber Rose‘s face tattoo.

“Amber, you know I love you girl, but why would you ruin your forehead?” the host addressed Rose, 36, who had her two sons’ names inked near her hairline. “I just don’t understand why she would do that. Like to me, she’s a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face.”