RHOP's Wendy Osefo Misses The Real Appearance to 'Rush' 2-Year-Old Daughter to ER: 'Family First'

Dr Wendy Osefo's youngest child had a medical emergency earlier this week.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 37, was set to be a guest on The Real with her costar Ashley Darby on Thursday, however, she explained on Instagram that she had to forgo the talk show appearance to take her 2-year-old daughter Kamrynn Kapri to the emergency room.

She shared a photo hugging her daughter inside the pediatric intensive care unit, with Kamrynn wearing what appears to be a cast on her arm and a breathing apparatus over her mouth.

"One minute I'm headed to LA to be a guest on @therealdaytime and the next minute I have to rush my daughter to the Emergency Room. When life gives you lemons (no matter how bitter it is) you make a glass of lemonade," wrote Osefo. "Thankful that my @kamrynnkapri is making a full recovery, but spending a week in the ICU really puts life in perspective."

"Good luck to my RHOP sisters and @ashleyboalchdarby for holding it down in my absence," she continued. "Special thank you to the AMAZING doctors and nurses in the Pediatric ICU for making our stay as comfortable as possible. God is a healer."

Osefo also shares sons Karter, 8, and Kruz, 6, with husband Eddie. She did not specify what the cause of her daughter's emergency was. Osefo added the hashtags "#MommyMode," "#FamilyFirst," "#CountYourBlessings" and "#NursesRock."

Celebrating Kamrynn's birthday in July, Osefo wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet mother-daughter photo, "Happy 2nd Birthday to the little girl who has completely stolen my heart. There are no amount of words to express just how much I love you!! Just know that being your mommy is my greatest honor and I am so blessed to have given birth to the most caring, compassionate, kind little human. Love you beyond life! The world is yours baby girl."

Back in June, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Osefo is set to debut a memoir titled Tears of My Mother: The Legacy of My Nigerian Upbringing in May.

She said at the time, "Motherhood is a layered concept and being able to examine it through this book from my lens of an immigrant and mother of three has opened my eyes to the many ways we as mothers carry the weight of our past into not only our future but that of our children."