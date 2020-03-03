New 'Wellness' Barbie Dolls Emphasize the Importance of Self-Care with Yoga, Meditation and More

Image zoom Breathe with Me Barbie Mattel

Barbie is getting into the practice of self-care.

A new line of the classic Mattel dolls features an array of “wellness” activities meant to “introduce girls to the benefits of self-care through play,” according to the company’s website.

The new Barbies, which are on sale now, perform activities like working out, meditating, taking a bath and and having a spa day. For example, the Barbie Fitness Doll includes gym clothes, a yoga mat, weights and a protein bar, while the Barbie Face Mask Spa Day Playset comes with a vanity and an array of skincare products.

Each Barbie Wellness doll also comes with a toy puppy to practice self-care along with.

Image zoom Barbie Fitness Doll Mattel

Barbie partnered with meditation company Headspace to create the dolls. The two companies also teamed up to release custom guided meditations for kids “to raise awareness around nurturing overall emotional well-being through mindfulness exercises.”

The meditation doll (called "Breathe with Me Barbie") includes a button children can press to play one of the guided meditations. Each meditation session is 4 minutes long, and focuses on themes like kindness, staying positive and settling down.

Headspace also shared tips for parents who want to get their kids more involved in mindfulness and self-care, like leading by example, choosing a safe space, practicing gratitude and encouraging children to feel their emotions.

Image zoom Barbie Fizzy Bath Doll & Playset Mattel

Barbie Wellness isn’t the only new doll line Mattel has released recently. Earlier this year, the company launched the Barbie Fashionistas line, which features 176 dolls.

Both male and female, the dolls have nine different body types, 35 skin tones and 94 hairstyles. The line is Mattel’s “most diverse doll line” yet, according to the company.

For more information about Barbie Wellness and to check out the full array of products, visit Mattel’s website. The dolls are also available for purchase on amazon.com.