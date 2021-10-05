Wayne Brady and ex-wife Mandie Taketa are also parents to 18-year-old daughter Maile

Wayne Brady to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Partner's Newborn Baby Boy: 'Honored to Be in His Life'

Wayne Brady is expanding on his role as dad.

Last month, the 49-year-old actor announced on Instagram that his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason Fordham welcomed a baby boy via adoption, whom he would be co-parenting along with the couple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's gonna call me Duncle (Daddy/Uncle) because I plan on being around and doing all that stuff," Brady, who is also the baby's godfather, shared in an Instagram video.

"Hey y'all, meet Sunny! I love this little man already. They say it takes a village to raise a child and they're right! The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady," the TV host captioned the video. "All children will know is love if that's what you show them. I'm honored to be in his life as his 'Duncle' and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey."

Brady and Taketa are also parents to 18-year-old daughter Maile.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

wayne brady Credit: wayne brady/ instagram

Taketa announced the exciting news of the new addition on her Instagram, writing that she and Fordham "expanded our blended family" and welcomed "birth mom, Ana" and son "Sundance-Isamu."

"Ana, thank you for making me a mommy again along with you. Thank you for blessing Jason with the gift of fatherhood, making Maile a big sister, & Wayne a godfather. He's going to spoil Sunny like crazy!" she added.

Earlier this month, Brady shared a sweet series of photos with his godson both dressed in Versace.