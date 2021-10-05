Wayne Brady to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Partner's Newborn Baby Boy: 'Honored to Be in His Life'
Wayne Brady and ex-wife Mandie Taketa are also parents to 18-year-old daughter Maile
Wayne Brady is expanding on his role as dad.
Last month, the 49-year-old actor announced on Instagram that his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason Fordham welcomed a baby boy via adoption, whom he would be co-parenting along with the couple.
"He's gonna call me Duncle (Daddy/Uncle) because I plan on being around and doing all that stuff," Brady, who is also the baby's godfather, shared in an Instagram video.
"Hey y'all, meet Sunny! I love this little man already. They say it takes a village to raise a child and they're right! The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady," the TV host captioned the video. "All children will know is love if that's what you show them. I'm honored to be in his life as his 'Duncle' and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey."
Brady and Taketa are also parents to 18-year-old daughter Maile.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Wayne Brady Clarifies That He Isn't Living with Ex-Wife, Her Boyfriend as They Self-Isolate Together
Taketa announced the exciting news of the new addition on her Instagram, writing that she and Fordham "expanded our blended family" and welcomed "birth mom, Ana" and son "Sundance-Isamu."
"Ana, thank you for making me a mommy again along with you. Thank you for blessing Jason with the gift of fatherhood, making Maile a big sister, & Wayne a godfather. He's going to spoil Sunny like crazy!" she added.
Earlier this month, Brady shared a sweet series of photos with his godson both dressed in Versace.