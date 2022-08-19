See 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's Octuplets Through the Years

01 of 19 2010: Splashin' Around Natalie Suleman/Instagram Nadya Suleman (who now goes by Natalie) welcomed octuplets in 2009, and after a brief moment of notoriety, has mostly retreated from the spotlight to raise her 14 children — while occasionally sharing updates on their milestones. In this throwback Instagram photo, the year-old octuplets (Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai) splashed in an inflatable-pool alongside their two oldest siblings, Eli and Amerah.

02 of 19 The Toddler Years: All Lined Up Natalie Suleman/Instagram Suleman wished her kids a happy 13th birthday with a throwback photo of the tiny toddler octuplets sitting side-by-side. "I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do," their mom said.

03 of 19 2013: Poolside Pee-Wees Natalie Suleman/Instagram To celebrate their 10th birthday in 2019, Suleman posted a throwback of the octuplets at age 4 looking ready for a swim.

04 of 19 2016: Starting 2nd Grade Natalie Suleman/Instagram "Not exactly the first day (started Wednesday lol)...but close enough!" Suleman wrote alongside an Instagram of her kids in their school uniforms.

05 of 19 2016: The Kids Are All Bright Nadya Suleman Suleman shared this cute pic of the kids decked out in neon for a charity race with PEOPLE in 2016 when giving an update on her family life.

06 of 19 2016: Holiday Spirit Natalie Suleman/Instagram The kids lined up in front of a playground to take a holiday-themed photo "after singing in their school's Christmas performance," according to Suleman.

07 of 19 2017: Super-Mom Natalie Suleman/Instagram The kids gathered around a table to give handwritten cards and drawings to their mother.

08 of 19 2017: Starting 3rd Grade Natalie Suleman/Instagram On their first day of 3rd grade, the youngest eight of Suleman's 14 kids posed for a picture. "#TheyWereAllSoExcited" she wrote on Instagram.

09 of 19 2017: Crossing the Line Nadya Suleman/Instagram In another Turkey Trot photo, Suleman joked that her kids took up the "entire sack race."

10 of 19 2018: Dinner Time Natalie Suleman/Instagram Suleman has shared on several occasions that she and her children eat vegan (except for Joshua, whom she's claimed is "the ONLY non vegan in the family").

11 of 19 2018: Siblings on Stage Natalie Suleman/Instagram According to the hashtags in Suleman's caption on this Instagram of the octuplets in costume for a play, Isaiah played The Doctor, Maliyah and Jonah played The Farmers, Josiah was The Cowboy, Jonah was The Gold Miner, Jeremiah was The Captain, Makai and Nariyah acted as The Native Americans and Noah played The Business Man Surfer and Square Dancer.

12 of 19 2018: Starting 4th Grade Natalie Suleman/Instagram Suleman shared her back-to-school stress in the caption of a photo featuring her kids in their school outfits. While she joked that she's "an official bus driver" with six school drop-offs throughout the morning, she said she "wouldn't have it any other way."

13 of 19 2018: Thankful Together Natalie Suleman/Instagram The family smiled in matching t-shirts for their annual thanksgiving "Turkey Trot" tradition.

14 of 19 2019: More Thanks to Mom Natalie Suleman/Instagram Even Eli, Suleman's eldest "who despises pictures" joined for a group photo to celebrate Mother's Day.

15 of 19 2019: Starting 5th Grade Natalie Suleman/Instagram Eight smiles fill out the frame of this Instagram commemorating the kids' first day of 5th grade.

16 of 19 2019: Rain or Shine Natalie Suleman/Instagram "Our Turkey Trot family tradition turned into a wet and wild, bone chillingly cold, mud run!" Suleman wrote on an Instagram of her kids wearing rain ponchos and medals after their 5K run.

17 of 19 2020: Outdoor Fun Natalie Suleman/Instagram In her Instagram caption, Suleman called this group shot a "rare occurrence considering how crazy active and energetic they all are!"

18 of 19 2021: Celebrating Mom Natalie Suleman/Instagram On Mother's Day, 10 of 14 kids posed for a photo alongside Suleman to celebrate her with cards, flowers and large stuffed animals.