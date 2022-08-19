See 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's Octuplets Through the Years

The eight siblings are now 13 years old and starting 8th grade — look back at how they've grown over the years

By Staff Author
Published on August 19, 2022 04:24 PM
01 of 19

2010: Splashin' Around

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Nadya Suleman (who now goes by Natalie) welcomed octuplets in 2009, and after a brief moment of notoriety, has mostly retreated from the spotlight to raise her 14 children — while occasionally sharing updates on their milestones.

In this throwback Instagram photo, the year-old octuplets (Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai) splashed in an inflatable-pool alongside their two oldest siblings, Eli and Amerah.

02 of 19

The Toddler Years: All Lined Up

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Suleman wished her kids a happy 13th birthday with a throwback photo of the tiny toddler octuplets sitting side-by-side. "I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do," their mom said.

03 of 19

2013: Poolside Pee-Wees

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

To celebrate their 10th birthday in 2019, Suleman posted a throwback of the octuplets at age 4 looking ready for a swim.

04 of 19

2016: Starting 2nd Grade

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

"Not exactly the first day (started Wednesday lol)...but close enough!" Suleman wrote alongside an Instagram of her kids in their school uniforms.

05 of 19

2016: The Kids Are All Bright

Octomon - Bodies
Nadya Suleman

Suleman shared this cute pic of the kids decked out in neon for a charity race with PEOPLE in 2016 when giving an update on her family life.

06 of 19

2016: Holiday Spirit

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

The kids lined up in front of a playground to take a holiday-themed photo "after singing in their school's Christmas performance," according to Suleman.

07 of 19

2017: Super-Mom

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

The kids gathered around a table to give handwritten cards and drawings to their mother.

08 of 19

2017: Starting 3rd Grade

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

On their first day of 3rd grade, the youngest eight of Suleman's 14 kids posed for a picture. "#TheyWereAllSoExcited" she wrote on Instagram.

09 of 19

2017: Crossing the Line

NadiaSulemanInstagramThanksgiving2017
Nadya Suleman/Instagram

In another Turkey Trot photo, Suleman joked that her kids took up the "entire sack race."

10 of 19

2018: Dinner Time

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Suleman has shared on several occasions that she and her children eat vegan (except for Joshua, whom she's claimed is "the ONLY non vegan in the family").

11 of 19

2018: Siblings on Stage

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

According to the hashtags in Suleman's caption on this Instagram of the octuplets in costume for a play, Isaiah played The Doctor, Maliyah and Jonah played The Farmers, Josiah was The Cowboy, Jonah was The Gold Miner, Jeremiah was The Captain, Makai and Nariyah acted as The Native Americans and Noah played The Business Man Surfer and Square Dancer.

12 of 19

2018: Starting 4th Grade

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Suleman shared her back-to-school stress in the caption of a photo featuring her kids in their school outfits. While she joked that she's "an official bus driver" with six school drop-offs throughout the morning, she said she "wouldn't have it any other way."

13 of 19

2018: Thankful Together

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

The family smiled in matching t-shirts for their annual thanksgiving "Turkey Trot" tradition.

14 of 19

2019: More Thanks to Mom

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Even Eli, Suleman's eldest "who despises pictures" joined for a group photo to celebrate Mother's Day.

15 of 19

2019: Starting 5th Grade

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Eight smiles fill out the frame of this Instagram commemorating the kids' first day of 5th grade.

16 of 19

2019: Rain or Shine

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

"Our Turkey Trot family tradition turned into a wet and wild, bone chillingly cold, mud run!" Suleman wrote on an Instagram of her kids wearing rain ponchos and medals after their 5K run.

17 of 19

2020: Outdoor Fun

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

In her Instagram caption, Suleman called this group shot a "rare occurrence considering how crazy active and energetic they all are!"

18 of 19

2021: Celebrating Mom

Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

On Mother's Day, 10 of 14 kids posed for a photo alongside Suleman to celebrate her with cards, flowers and large stuffed animals.

19 of 19

2022: Starting 8th Grade

First day of 8th grade. Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff
Natalie Suleman/Instagram

13-year-olds Noah, Maliyah, Nariyah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah and Makai are making their way through middle school.

"You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders," Suleman wrote to her teenagers as they prepared for their first day of 8th grade.

Related Articles
First day of 8th grade. Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
ant anstead
Ant Anstead Celebrates Daughter Amelie Scoring Straight As Needed to Get Into Her Dream School
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChAcg4kOqpC/ jamielynnspears Verified Anddd just like that, my baby’s in high school👩🏼‍🏫📚✏️😭 *swipe to see how time literally flies by.....don’t take a second of it for granted. 1d
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Cutest Family Photos Through the Years
Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge!
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline
Madonna, Rocco Ritchie, Lourdes Leon, and family
The Sweetest Photos of Madonna and Her Children
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Most Adorable Family Photos
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
penelope disick
Alabama Barker Kicks Off Family Birthday Tributes for Penelope Disick: 'Princess P, Love You!"
Reese Witherspoon
22 Must-See Reese Witherspoon Throwback Photos
NadiaSulemanInstagramThanksgiving2017
Octomom Nadya Suleman's Kids Adorably Take Up 'Entire Sack Race' at Thanksgiving Field Day
octomom
Octomom's Octuplets Turn 8! See Their Bouncy House and (Vegan!) Birthday Celebration
celine dion
How Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2022
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Famous Families Who've Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy
Anna Kournikova Iglesias
The Cutest Photos of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Three Kids