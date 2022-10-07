Tom Brady could be watching history repeat itself.

In recent comments Brady made on an episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the 45-year-old points to 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward's "work ethic" as a quarterback in his freshman year of high school.

"I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with. You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football," Brady shares. "He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."

Asked if Jack is a better athlete than Brady was at his age, the dad of three says Jack is a "grinder and he's a very good athlete."

"[He has] great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I did at his age," Brady admits.

The comments about Jack's strong work ethic come years after Brady noticed the very same quality in himself.

In his first known interview given his senior year while playing football at Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, in 1994, a 17-year-old Brady talked about his strengths as a quarterback.

"Everybody tells me I have a pretty strong arm, which is good. I'm accurate with it. I think I need to work on my speed a little bit, but hopefully, that'll come in time. I have pretty good work ethic, so I think I can get the job done."

Tom Brady with son Jack. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Brady shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan and is also dad to 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with Gisele Bündchen.

While speaking on the podcast last month, the veteran quarterback shared the advice he gives his kids on pursuing their own passions in life.

"I tell this to my kids a lot, let's pick something you love in life. Let's pick a job and a career and a path that you're gonna love because you're gonna want to work hard. And if you work hard at things that you don't enjoy it's not gonna be very fulfilling," the father of three shared.

Speaking on his own journey, Brady said, "I was so lucky. The thing that I was actually good at was something that I loved to do, which is throw the football around with my friends. And I made a career out of it."