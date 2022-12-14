Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video

The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 12:57 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses with his son Canon after the game against the Utah Jazz on March 14, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty

Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon.

In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the locker room following the game, Canon turned around and said to the L.A. native, "Hello, Klay Thompson."

Accompanied by a laugh from the people who witnessed the cute moment, Thompson, 32, responded to Canon, "Hey, what's up man?"

Curry, 34, and Thompson have been teammates for the Warriors for over 10 seasons. On Tuesday, the NBA announced Thompson had become the 13th player in league history to "surpass 2000 career triples."

In addition to Canon, Curry shares daughters Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7, with his wife Ayesha Curry.

Speaking to E! News at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards earlier this month, the 4-time NBA champion shared his children's opinion of him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asked if his children are as "impressed" with him "as other people are," Curry, the honoree for the evening, said, "I would hope to say yes but probably for different reasons. I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket."

The father of three added, "They've been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship. But when you're at home you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."

"You get to watch them grow and blossom and find their personality and support them and have fun with them. They like my goofiness and the way you just show up at home more than anything," he explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Stephen Curry Jokingly Makes Fan Do 30 Push-Ups in Exchange for His Autograph at Golf Tournament

As for whether his children are budding athletes themselves, he said Riley is currently "interested in volleyball" while Ryan "is still figuring out if sports is her thing or not. Obviously, there's no right or wrong answer there."

He also said Canon is "pretty athletic from what I can see," before adding, "There's no pressure either way. We just want them to find what they love and support them."

Curry also credited his family for their support over his career, calling them "the gas in the engine" for giving him "the space to invest in my craft, and the amount of sacrifice it takes to work at that level, but also the unconditional support of wins, losses, great games, bad games, they're there and I hope to be there for them in all that life throws at us."

He conceded that basketball "is gonna end at some point," but he's looking forward to sharing his experiences with his children.

Related Articles
Ayesha, Steph, Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry
Steph Curry's Children Aren't 'Impressed' with His Basketball Skills: 'At Home You're Just Dad'
steph curry
Steph Curry Shares Photos Playing Basketball with Canon, 4: 'Saturdays Are for the Curry Boys'
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Wakes Up Son While Cheering on Brother-in-Law Damion Lee's Game-Winning Shot
Deuce Tatum presents his dad, Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics, with his All-Star ring before the game against the Detroit Pistons on February 16, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
All About Jayson Tatum's Son Deuce Tatum
Curry Family
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Cutest Family Photos Through the Years
Steph Curry Graduation Davidson
Stephen Curry Graduates from Davidson College in 1-Man Ceremony as the School Retires His Jersey
Canon Curry and Steph Curry
Steph Curry's Son Canon, 3, Shows Off Basketball Skills in Cute Video: 'Stuntin Like His Daddy'
Ayesha Curry attends the Miu Miu Womenswear S/S 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France.
Ayesha Curry Shares Which Amazon Small Businesses She's Shopping This Holiday Season
Draymond Green Throwing Bones
Draymond Green Says 'Shame on You' to Fans Who Think They Know Him from Just Watching Basketball
Riley Curry
Stephen Curry Gifts Daughter Riley New Sneakers from His Own Shoe Line for Her 10th Birthday
Stephen Curry Talks Back to School Season with His Family and Gives Back to Bay Area Students photo courtesy of rakuten
Stephen Curry Jokes Son Canon Already 'Thinks He's the Mayor' of His Preschool Before First Day
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13038671dp) Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry and family ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022
Stephen Curry Poses with Wife Ayesha and Daughters Riley and Ryan at 2022 ESPY Awards
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors
See the Best Photos from Stephen Curry and the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals Win
steph curry, ayesha curry
Stephen Curry Throws Wild First Pitch at Oakland A's Game During Day Out with Wife Ayesha
Riley and Steph Curry
Stephen Curry Celebrates Daughter Riley's Birthday with Cute Tribute: 'Stop Growing Up So Fast'
Stephen and Ayesha Curry celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary
Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate 11 Years of Marriage: 'Every Year Just Gets Better'