Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video

Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon.

In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the locker room following the game, Canon turned around and said to the L.A. native, "Hello, Klay Thompson."

Accompanied by a laugh from the people who witnessed the cute moment, Thompson, 32, responded to Canon, "Hey, what's up man?"

Curry, 34, and Thompson have been teammates for the Warriors for over 10 seasons. On Tuesday, the NBA announced Thompson had become the 13th player in league history to "surpass 2000 career triples."

In addition to Canon, Curry shares daughters Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7, with his wife Ayesha Curry.

Speaking to E! News at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards earlier this month, the 4-time NBA champion shared his children's opinion of him.

Asked if his children are as "impressed" with him "as other people are," Curry, the honoree for the evening, said, "I would hope to say yes but probably for different reasons. I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket."

The father of three added, "They've been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship. But when you're at home you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."

"You get to watch them grow and blossom and find their personality and support them and have fun with them. They like my goofiness and the way you just show up at home more than anything," he explained.

As for whether his children are budding athletes themselves, he said Riley is currently "interested in volleyball" while Ryan "is still figuring out if sports is her thing or not. Obviously, there's no right or wrong answer there."

He also said Canon is "pretty athletic from what I can see," before adding, "There's no pressure either way. We just want them to find what they love and support them."

Curry also credited his family for their support over his career, calling them "the gas in the engine" for giving him "the space to invest in my craft, and the amount of sacrifice it takes to work at that level, but also the unconditional support of wins, losses, great games, bad games, they're there and I hope to be there for them in all that life throws at us."

He conceded that basketball "is gonna end at some point," but he's looking forward to sharing his experiences with his children.