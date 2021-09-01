Shakira and her two sons danced along to J. Balvin's "In Da Getto" for a new TikTok video

Watch Shakira and Sons Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, Show Off Their Dance Moves in Family Routine

Shakira isn't the only one whose hips don't lie!

On Tuesday, the "Whenever, Wherever" singer, 44, posted a video of her and her two sons Sasha, 6½, and Milan, 8½ performing a dance routine to J. Balvin's "In Da Getto."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, the Colombian artist stands behind her two boys, whom she shares with Gerard Piqué, as they show off their synchronized moves.

"'In Da Getto' with my new dancers! @jbalvin," Shakira captioned the clip.

After seeing the video for himself, Balvin replied, "Gracias REINA, " meaning "thank you queen" in Spanish.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the weekend, the "Waka Waka" singer spent more quality time with her kids while enjoying the outdoors.

On Saturday, Shakira shared a photo of herself on Instagram smiling with her sons at a Wavegarden Company location, which offers surfing lagoons. The mother-son trio wore red and blue wetsuits for the outing.

"Guess who I brought to the @wavegarden_official! 📸 @gorkagurdi," Shakira captioned the post.