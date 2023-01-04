Watch Savannah Guthrie's Daughter, 8, Explain the Stock Market in Impressive Clip: 'Nailed It'

Savannah Guthrie has a little financial expert on her hands.

On Wednesday, Guthrie and Hoda Kotb celebrated their fifth year of being Today co-anchors together by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. After the exciting moment, Guthrie's 8-year-old daughter joined her mom on live TV to give a quick lesson about the stock market.

"Vale explained the stock market to me and Savannah, and it was amazing," Kotb said, asking Vale to then explain it to both viewers at home and Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist back at the Today desk.

"Basically when companies get big enough they sell parts of their companies to the public and at the stock exchange you can sell and buy those parts of the company," Vale confidently shared.

Impressed, Bush Hager replied, "Did [Guthrie's husband] Mike Feldman explain that to Vale? Who taught her that?"

"My husband explained that, because you know I could not have explained that so well," Guthrie admitted with a laugh.

Added Kotb, "This is the clearest anyone's ever explained the stock market that I've ever heard before, so Vale nailed it."

Guthrie also shared some cute photos on Instagram of her "fearless girl" Vale at the NYSE, where she took in all of the sites at the landmark building.

Last month, Guthrie celebrated the holidays with her family, sharing a sweet photo on Instagram from her Christmas with Feldman and their two kids — son Charles "Charley" Max, 6, and daughter Vale.

In the cute shot, the family of four posed in matching Christmas pajamas that featured different color mugs of hot cocoa. Vale and Charley both wore the full pajama set while their parents sported the same printed joggers and a plain white long-sleeve shirt.

The kids stood in front of their parents as Vale gave a thumbs up and Charley looked away from the camera for the holiday shot by the Christmas tree.

"Hope yours was very merry 🎄," wrote Guthrie.