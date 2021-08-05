Watch Ryan Reynolds Send Sweet Signals to Daughters While on Good Morning America: 'Hi Guys!'

"Today was really the first day they were like, 'Wait, you're gonna be on TV today?'" the actor said

Ryan Reynolds' daughters are his biggest fans!

The actor, 44, gave a special shoutout to James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and Betty, 22 months, during his appearance on Good Morning America Wednesday. "Today was really the first day they were like, 'Wait, you're gonna be on TV today?'" he explained, noting that his girls haven't fully realized that their parents are famous.

"I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going on Good Morning America.' They're like, 'What's good about it?'" he recounted, prompting laughter from co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and T.J. Holmes.

"And they're like, 'Can you say hi to me?' And I was like, 'Sure, I'll say hi to you guys.' But they wanted me to pull my ear to say hello, and then 'Nezzy,' my younger daughter, wanted me to like, rub my sleeve," Reynolds explained, demonstrating both hand signals.

"And I was like, 'It's Robin Roberts. Is she going to be stealing second base today?'" he said, likening their suggested hand gestures to ones made in baseball. He then gave his daughters the shoutout they were hoping for: "Hi guys! How are you?"

Reynolds shares the girls with wife Blake Lively, whom he married in September 2012 after they met on the set of 2011's Green Lantern. Over the weekend, the couple celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their first date at Boston sushi eatery O Ya.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Their First Date Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

"If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke," Lively, 33, wrote on Instagram as she shared photos from the date night. "No restaurant means more to us."

Reynolds shared a selfie of the pair in front of the restaurant, keeping up their playful online trolling of one another by writing in the caption, "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date."

"I'm working in Boston, so my wife and I went," Reynolds explained of the outing on GMA. "We're not quite at 10 years, but we rounded up, which we're just going to do. Because in Hollywood years, that's like 180 years we've been together."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively | Credit: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Last month, Reynolds put the jokes aside to give Lively credit for helping their kids with virtual school work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast.