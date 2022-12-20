Kim Kardashian Tells North She's 'Not Funny' After Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows in Her Sleep

Kim Kardashian awoke to a startling prank by her 9-year-old using a TikTok filter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on December 20, 2022 02:18 PM
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7178528307145706795?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178528307145706795&lang=en. Kimandnorth/Tiktok
Photo: Kimandnorth/Tiktok

North West is quite the prankster — and mom Kim Kardashian is her favorite target.

The 9-year-old daughter of the SKIMS founder, 42, and ex Kanye West shared a TikTok on Sunday where she pulled yet another trick on her sleeping mom.

Holding a pink eyebrow razor in her hand, North walks down the hallway and over to where her mom is sleeping. She begins to use the razor on the area above Kardashian's eyebrows as North tries to wake her up.

North starts to shake Kardashian, saying "Mom, get up," to which the reality star mumbles that she is awake and slowly opens her eyes, only to see her thick brows looking much thinner, courtesy of TikTok's "fake eyebrow filter."

Kardashian then sits up and gets a better look, saying, "North, this is not funny," as the pre-teen laughs in the background.

"The fake eyebrows filter that's so funny ha ha," the caption of the video reads.

This isn't the first time one of North's pranks has caused a stir. During an interview with Allure in July, the mom of four opened up about an incident involving North's impressive knack for special effects makeup.

"North is really into special effects makeup, and she's really good at it. I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff," Kardashian said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and North West
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian then shared that she rented a home for her family for the summer where North brought along her special effects makeup.

"And she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene," Kardashian recalled. "I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room. And they were going to have to do that and they had to get ready to go to bed for school."

The Kardashians star waited to clean until the next morning but ended up having to rush out of the house to get her kids to school. However, when the housekeeper arrived, Kardashian said she was thrown for a loop.

"The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup," the mom continued. "It was bad."

