Watch 'LPBW' 's Lilah Roloff Show Her 'Grump Face' as Tori and Zach Attempt Kayaking with Kids

Tori and Zach Roloff's attempt at kayaking with their kids didn't go quite as planned.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, the couple is ready to set out on the lake with their older two children — daughter Lilah Ray, 3, and son Jackson Kyle, 5.

In a confessional explaining how the opportunity came about, Zach explains mom Amy Roloff and husband Chris Marek agreed to watch a napping Josiah Luke, 7 months, while they tried to see how the older kids liked kayaking.

When a producer asks Lilah if she's going to go on the kayak, she first says yes before changing her mind, a decision she stuck to as the scene played out.

TLC

Jackson gets in a kayak with Zach, seated in front of him as Tori does the same with Lilah. The two start to paddle off, with Lilah pouting in her life jacket as the rest enjoy the ride.

"Isn't this cool Lilah girl?" Tori asks her. "Aren't you glad you tried?"

Though the toddler says "yeah," Zach laughs about how her face is "so miserable" throughout the ride.

"She's not terrified; she's just over it," Tori adds.

"She's just bundled up with her life jacket literally with the biggest grump face I've ever seen," the dad reenacts while he laughs in a confessional scene.

TLC

While out on the water, Lilah begins to cry and Tori stops paddling to soothe and reassure her. When Zach suggests dropping her off with Amy and Chris, Tori jokingly asserts that she's "trying to make memories with my daughter" as the toddler continues to cry.

"I really did think if Lilah tried it she would like it, but I was wrong," Tori says in the confessional.

As they paddle back to drop Lilah off, Zach teases that Tori is a slow paddler and jokes with Jackson, saying, "mom's so slow" as they catch up to her and bump her kayak with their own.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

The three laugh as they struggle to separate the boat and Tori accidentally splashes them, leading Zach to splash back, which Lilah is immediately unhappy with as the rest can't stop laughing.

"Tori did this little flick to Jackson and me trying to get us wet, so I took my paddle and just bam," Zach laughs in the confessional.

"His competitiveness just gets so annoying, I'm just so over [it,]," Tori laughs in reply. "He's even competitive about how wet he got everyone."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.