Watch Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 3, Adorably Help Her Mom Unbox Pink Balenciaga Pumps

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster could not be cuter as she tried to guess what color shoes her mom was gifted

Stormi is in shoe heaven!

On Monday, Kylie Jenner, 23, shared a too-cute video on her Instagram Stories of her and her 3-year-old daughter unboxing a new pair of 3D printed hot pink Balenciaga pumps.

Jenner, who shares her little girl with Travis Scott, is sitting with her daughter as the two work together to open the individual dust bags containing the high-end shoes.

"What do you think it is?" Jenner asks her daughter, who says she "can't get the shoe out."

Stormi can't help but smile as she pulls out the vibrant shoe and rests her neck on the heel.

"New pumps!" Jenner exclaims while Stormi is ready to open the next bag.

"I wanna try if the other one is pink or blue ... I think it's gonna be purple," the toddler says as she peeks into the bag with the second heel.

Stormi, who is wearing an adorable travel-inspired pajama set, grabs the pink heel and excitedly hands it to her mom.

"So cool. Stormi you know these are 3D printed?" she asks her daughter, to which she sweetly replies, "Yeah!"

Jenner and Stormi recently celebrated Memorial Day with Scott's family in Houston, a source told PEOPLE.

During their stay, Jenner and Scott, 30, had a friendly water balloon fight, which the makeup mogul documented on her Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Credit: Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

In the videos, Stormi and her dad teamed up to take on Jenner, who ran away from the balloons while filming the playful fight. At one point, Scott successfully hit Jenner with a water balloon after Stormi adorably tried to soak her mom.

"Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together," the source shared, adding that Jenner is "very happy" with Scott.

"They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation," added the source.

"They love each other," the source continued. "Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her."