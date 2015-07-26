The actress and her son Ryder recorded a video dancing to Fetty Wap's popular song while stuck at the airport

Watch Kate Hudson Break It Down with Son Ryder to 'Trap Queen'

Courtesy Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is definitely a cool mom.

The actress shared a clip dancing alongside her son Ryder Robinson to Fetty Wap’s hit song “Trap Queen” on Sunday.

In the fun video, the duo show off their finest hip hop dance moves as they lip sync along to the lyrics. Hudson, 36, kept it casual for the performance, wearing red capri sweatpants and shades, while Ryder, 11, donned a zip up track jacket. The clip was apparently the product of an airport layover.

“How we deal with airport lounge boredom,” wrote Hudson, adding the hastags, “#TrapQueen #DancingWithMyBoy #HeyWhatsUpHello #WhenYourPreTeenWantsHisOwnInstagramAndYoureLikeNoooooooo.”

Ryder is the star’s son with ex-husband Chris Robinson. Hudson also has a son, Bingham, 4, with ex Matthew Bellamy.

“[He’s] lovely and funny and not at all presumptuous. He’s a really good person. I’m happy about that,” Hudson has said about Ryder.