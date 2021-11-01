Jennifer Lopez and her 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max, spent the spooky holiday making chocolate-dipped Oreo popsicles

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Her Twins, 13, Make Halloween Treats: 'I Knew It Was Gonna Be a Flop'

Jennifer Lopez and her kids enjoyed some sweet treats this Halloween!

On Sunday, the singer, 52, shared a fun video to Instagram of her and her two kids — 13-year-old twins, son Max and daughter Emme — baking Halloween treats together in honor of the spooky holiday.

The clip begins with Lopez stirring a pot of melted chocolate and narrating the video, saying, "We have beautiful chocolate" as Emme pops in to add, "Yeah, we definitely have enough now."

The trio, who were also joined by Lopez's friend, photographer Ana Carballosa, then take a quick dance break before getting back to their desserts.

"Who wants to dip the first popsicle?" Lopez asks as her two kids answer with excitement.

The kids then grab Oreo popsicles out of the freezer to dip in the melted chocolate.

"This is not working!" the Hustlers star says as Max agrees, "I knew this was going to be a flop!"

"Made some Halloween treats with the cocos and @lacarba 👻 #SundayFunday #NailedIt #NOT 🤣 #HappyHalloween," Lopez captioned the video.

The stars were spotted out for Halloween in Malibu, with Garner meeting up with Affleck and Lopez at one point.

"Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween," a source tells PEOPLE. "The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."

Earlier that day, Affleck and Garner spent time with their kids at Huckleberry.