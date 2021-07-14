Watch Christina Haack Try to Distract Baby Hudson, 22 Months, with Snacks During Business Meeting

In an exclusive clip from Christina on the Coast, Christina Haack's adorable son Hudson wants Mom's attention while she plans a home renovation project

Christina Haack has a few tricks to temporarily occupy her baby boy while she gets work done.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Christina on the Coast, the mom of three, 38, uses some airy, strawberry-flavored treats to distract her son Hudson London, who's now 22 months old, while she consults with her team to renovate a bar area in her home.

"Hudson's at this age where he wants my full attention all the time, so I'm hoping that snacks will keep him distracted," she says in the clip, as she's shown placing him in a high chair and watching him happily eat the pink treats.

"We good? As long as we got food, we're good?" she asks him as he smiles. Then, in her "limited time" off baby duty, Haack explains her vision for the updated design of her wine storage. Soon, however, baby Hudson begins crying for Mom, who goes over to sit by him.

The HGTV star shares her youngest child with estranged husband Ant Antstead. She is also mom to daughter Taylor, 10½, and son Brayden, 5½, whom she shares with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa.

Haack told PEOPLE last month that this new season of Christina on the Coast is the most personal one yet, giving viewers an inside look at milestone moments like hosting Taylor's 10th birthday party (days after announcing her split from Anstead), attending her best friend Cassie's wedding, getting a new puppy and navigating life as a newly single mom.

"This season, all episodes are an hour, so you're going to see a lot of big projects, big transformations and big budgets, and then also these stories of things going on in my personal life," she said. "I feel like this season has a lot of really high design, a lot more personality — and it's definitely my favorite season."