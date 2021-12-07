Watch Bindi Irwin's 8-Month-Old Daughter Grace Warrior Hang Out with a Tortoise: 'Gentle Giant'

Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior has a unique set of friends!

In a sweet video shared to Instagram on Monday, the 8-month-old bravely sits on her mother's lap and watches as Irwin — who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell — pets the massive reptile.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star's video shows her waving to the tortoise while she tries to engage little Grace.

"Tortoise smiles. Absolutely love spending time with Igloo. Grace is fascinated by this gentle giant. 🐢," wrote Irwin, 23, alongside the clip. Powell, 25, also shared the adorable video to his Instagram Story.

In November, the former professional wakeboarder posted a snap of his baby girl sitting in her stroller, surrounded by a slew of kangaroos at the Australia Zoo.

"I think Grace has decided that she's part of the kangaroo mob @AustraliaZoo 🦘❤️," Powell captioned the post, to which Irwin replied, "She is the sweetest ❤️."

The proud parents often share videos and snapshots to their respective Instagram accounts, documenting their family's immersion in wildlife, and Irwin has previously opened up about wanting to raise her child to carry on her family's devotion to conservation.

"Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can," she told The Bump in February. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations. My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way."

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation," she added. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."