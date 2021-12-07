Watch Bindi Irwin's 8-Month-Old Daughter Grace Warrior Hang Out with a Tortoise: 'Gentle Giant'
"Absolutely love spending time with Igloo," Bindi Irwin wrote on Instagram Monday, sharing a sweet video of daughter Grace Warrior spending time with the tortoise
Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior has a unique set of friends!
In a sweet video shared to Instagram on Monday, the 8-month-old bravely sits on her mother's lap and watches as Irwin — who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell — pets the massive reptile.
The Crikey! It's the Irwins star's video shows her waving to the tortoise while she tries to engage little Grace.
"Tortoise smiles. Absolutely love spending time with Igloo. Grace is fascinated by this gentle giant. 🐢," wrote Irwin, 23, alongside the clip. Powell, 25, also shared the adorable video to his Instagram Story.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In November, the former professional wakeboarder posted a snap of his baby girl sitting in her stroller, surrounded by a slew of kangaroos at the Australia Zoo.
"I think Grace has decided that she's part of the kangaroo mob @AustraliaZoo 🦘❤️," Powell captioned the post, to which Irwin replied, "She is the sweetest ❤️."
RELATED: Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace Loves Watching the Water Splash in Their 'Backyard' Australia Zoo
The proud parents often share videos and snapshots to their respective Instagram accounts, documenting their family's immersion in wildlife, and Irwin has previously opened up about wanting to raise her child to carry on her family's devotion to conservation.
RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photo from Evening Walk with Baby Grace: 'Best Part of My Day'
"Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can," she told The Bump in February. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations. My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way."
RELATED: Bindi Irwin Poses Daughter Grace Warrior in Crocodile Statue to Celebrate Her 8 Month Birthday
"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation," she added. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."
Irwin said at the time, "I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."