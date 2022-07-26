Watch Andy Cohen Perform Grateful Dead's 'Candyman' for Baby Lucy: 'I Love Singing to My Girl'

The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed daughter Lucy Eve Cohen via surrogate in April

Andy Cohen enjoys serenading his little girl, Lucy Eve.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared a sweet video on Monday featuring himself performing the song "Candyman" by Grateful Dead to his 12-week-old daughter while she was sitting on his lap.

"Lucy x 'Candyman,' " he wrote in the caption. "I love singing to my girl. Every week she gets a little more 'awake.' "

In addition to Lucy — whom he welcomed via surrogate in April — Cohen, 54, is also a father to son Benjamin Allen, 3. Earlier this month, the TV personality shared an adorable family selfie featuring both of his children.

In the cute photo posted on Instagram, Cohen sat on a couch with his baby girl resting on his legs. While Cohen smiled for the selfie, Ben sweetly placed one hand on Lucy's head and the other on her leg.

"☀️ good morning! ☀️," he captioned the shot.

At the time, the family of three was enjoying their time away in Sag Harbor, New York, as seen on Cohen's Instagram Stories.

Andy Cohen and children Credit: Andy Cohen/Instagram

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Stern Show Summer School, Cohen opened up about his dating experience as a father of two. While speaking to hosts Gary Dell'Abate and Rahsaan Rogers, Cohen admitted that trying to date with young children can feel "emotionally chaotic."

"Dating is another story because you know, there are two kinds of people, people that you wanna date and people that you…" he explained as Rogers quipped, "People that you wanna bang."

"Thank you, Rahsaan," Cohen joked, adding, "So the answer is to the dating thing that, I have had some dates. There was a guy that I had been dating and I said to him at one point, 'There's kind of a third thing in the room here as we're dating.' "

"It's that I have a family," the Bravo personality recalled telling the man at the time. "[My date] said, 'Oh no, I view that third thing is that you're famous.' "

"I said, 'Wow, I don't even think about that. We've been out 15 times, how has being famous affected any of the times we've been out?' "