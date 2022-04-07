Watch Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen Hilariously Compare Their Parenting Skills

Andy Cohen is dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3, and Amy Schumer is mom to son Gene David, 2

Andy Cohen and Amy Schumer have a lot in common when it comes to their parenting.

During Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the comedian, 40, joined the talk show host, 53, for his "One, Two, Baby: Toddler Edition" segment to see if their parenting experiences align. Cohen is dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3, and Schumer is mom to son Gene David, 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While answering a series of parenting questions, the pair both admitted to throwing out a lot of their children's artwork and agreed that "diaper blowouts" are brutal to handle.

They also agreed on the least favorite Sesame Street character and that they'd rather opt for "the tantrum tamer" if they could have one parenting superpower.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen Credit: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube

Cohen and Schumer did have a few differences though, joking about their kids' screen time and the amount of money the tooth fairy should be leaving.

Cohen then asks, "If another kid is mean to your son at the playground, do you tell their parents?" While the Bravo star quickly said no, Schumer quips that she'd "go right to the cops."

The stars were also torn between their favorite Disney hit, Frozen's "Let It Go" and Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

amy schumer Credit: amyschumer/Instagram

Schumer's hilarious WWHL appearance came shortly after the actress took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, where she recalled her embarrassing reason for changing Gene's middle name.

The Life & Beth star changed her son's name from Gene Attell to Gene David in April 2020 after realizing that it sounded similar to the word "genital." During the lie detector test, the comedian was asked, "When you named your son, were you going for the laugh?"

"Nope," Schumer replied. "I'm impulsive and don't really think things through and that's when it happened … when I named my son Gene Attell Fischer."

She said she noticed the error "about a month after he was born," adding, "It happens to everyone right?"

Schumer previously explained the parenting fail on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

"You're like the new parents, just kind of tired and in ecstasy. And then ― I don't know if some troll on the internet or somebody ― and I read it, and I was like, 'Oh my God,' " she recalled. "Me ― who's like, a filthy person ― it never dawned on me. All the blood rushed to my head and I was like 'Chris!' "