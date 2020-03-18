It's a Boy! T.J. Oshie Welcomes Son Campbell Richard: 'Finally Got My Golf Partner for Life'

Image zoom Lauren Oshie/Instagram. Inset: Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty

Baby makes five!

Professional hockey player T.J. Oshie welcomed his third child with wife Lauren on Monday, March 16, the parents announced on Instagram. The baby boy, born 8 lbs. 5 oz., is named Campbell Richard and joins older sisters Lyla, 6, and Leni, 3.

The newborn already has a tee time planned with his proud athlete father.

“I finally got my golf partner for life yesterday!” wrote the Washington Capitals player on Instagram, sharing photos of the newborn.

“Please meet our little boy Campbell Richard Oshie! @lauren.oshie and Campbell are doing great!! Can’t wait to get home so Lyla and Leni can hold their babe Bruvr for the first time!! #LilOshBabe”

On her Instagram, Lauren captioned her own set of photographs, writing “you are so loved” to her newborn.

Leading up to the big day, the family was eagerly waiting to meet the new member of their squad — so much so that Lyla channeled her excitement for a baby brother into her artwork.

“Lyla can’t wait for #bebebruvr to get here!!! Swipe to see the close up. #sounditout #bigsisterdoodles,” wrote Oshie, posting a photo of his daughters’ play area where they’d scribbled “BABEBRUVR” next to their names.

The couple announced their pregnancy in August, sharing photos of their excited daughters posing with adorable signs that read “Big Sisters.”

“There’s going to be one more monkey jumping on the bed! #BabyOshie2020 🙈🙉🙊,” Oshie captioned the collection of photos at the time.

A few weeks later, the NHL player shared that they would be adding a baby boy to the family, revealing the blue-confetti filled announcement fittingly on ice.

“@lauren.oshie and I are happy to announce the bun in the oven is a boy! Can wait to get this little guy in the locker room,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone who came out and shared the reveal with us! #OshieBabyBoy”