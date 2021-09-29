What Are the Most-Wanted Toys of 2021? Walmart Got the Answer from Real Kids

This is a very well-rounded list, with kid-approved toys to suit different tastes, ages, and price ranges. You'll find new dolls for Barbie fashion fans, toys on wheels for the kids who want to play outdoors and be active at all times, and art and building kits for the creative types. And here's another helpful bonus for parents doing their holiday shopping early: When you purchase these toys or any gifts for delivery from Walmart stores, they can arrive in "peek-proof" packaging, to deter any curious kids who want to spoil their surprises before December.