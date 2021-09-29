What Are the Most-Wanted Toys of 2021? Walmart Got the Answer from Real Kids
It's really not too early to shop for kids' toys and gifts for the holidays. The supply-chain weirdness of the past two years hasn't let up, and that means you're not going to be able to count on last-minute orders or rushing to the store to get this year's must-have toy. That means the timing is just right for Walmart to exclusively announce its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids List right here, right now.
This toy list is unlike other annual toy lists in one very special way. Rather than letting a bunch of store execs choose what to recommend, Walmart had its Toy Board, a panel of kid influencers ranging in age from 2 to 12, rate these toys and choose their favorites. This way, parents, family members, and friends don't have to guess what to give the children in their lives. We know for sure that real kids love these toys, and chances are high that yours will too.
This is a very well-rounded list, with kid-approved toys to suit different tastes, ages, and price ranges. You'll find new dolls for Barbie fashion fans, toys on wheels for the kids who want to play outdoors and be active at all times, and art and building kits for the creative types. And here's another helpful bonus for parents doing their holiday shopping early: When you purchase these toys or any gifts for delivery from Walmart stores, they can arrive in "peek-proof" packaging, to deter any curious kids who want to spoil their surprises before December.
Below are some of our favorites from the Walmart Top-Rated by Kids toy list, followed by the complete list of all 39 toys.
Related Items
Truly no one can get enough of Bluey, the Australian blue heeler pup and her family. With this detailed 4WD vehicle and camper set, which includes three figures and two surfboards, the adventures can go for as long as your littles like. For ages 3 and up.
Buy It! Bluey 4WD Campervan Playset, $49.44, walmart.com
Even grownups who think they don't care about Hot Wheels anymore (ahem, us) are impressed by this track set, which has a truly massive loop that cars can approach from different tracks, encouraging near-misses and some spectacular crashes. For ages 5 and up.
Buy It! Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set, $49.97; walmart.com
Since they debuted last year, the Barbie Extra dolls have been thrilling mini fashionistas with their out-there style and more inclusive body types and features. Clearly what this Barbie has been missing until now is a vanity in which to adorn herself with these lewks. For ages 3 and up.
Buy It! Barbie Extra Doll & Vanity Playset, $59; walmart.com
Even your most artistic and studious children have trouble sitting still for long periods of time, which is why an easel like this is so useful. They can use it as a dry erase board, a chalkboard, a traditional easel with paper, or a magnetic surface on which to play with 77 included letter and number magnets, stickers, and spinning gears. For ages 3 to 8.
Buy It! Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel, $44.88; walmart.com
For children, the idea of taking photos with a camera instead of a phone and then printing them out from that very camera must be so delightfully weird. This is a great way to lure them away from screens and into new artistic pursuits. For ages 4 and up.
Buy It! VTech KidiZoom PrintCam, $71; walmart.com
The Top-Rated by Kids list includes a traditional skateboard and a scooter. But as we look toward 2022, we think our kids probably deserve a hoverboard one of these days, even if it stays firmly on the ground. Using a 500-watt motor, this can reach up to 12 miles per hour, plus it has illuminated tires and rims and built-in Bluetooth speakers for a truly futuristic vibe. For ages 12 and up.
Buy It! Jetson Hali X Luminous Extreme-Terrain Hoverboard, $178; walmart.com
Not only is this Lego fish tank cute and clever, it is so much easier to maintain than an actual fish tank. This set includes three different builds in one. For ages 8 to 12.
Buy It! Lego Creator 3-in-1 Fish Tank, $29.97; walmart.com
We might be forever jealous of kids these days, especially kids who get to keep their very own unicorn as a pet. Sweet Jammiecorn snuggles, drinks from a bottle, makes play sounds and eating sounds, and even plays lullabies or white noise at bedtime. Press her horn and she'll close her eyes and change colors. For ages 4 and up.
Buy It! furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn, $29.96; walmart.com
A T. rex is fortunately much less terrifying when it's only 8.5 inches tall. Then again, when your "Jurassic" fan brings this one to life with realistic sounds and stomps, it will be just a little bit scary. For ages 4 and up.
Buy It! Jurassic World Stomp N' Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex, $39.97; walmart.com
Speaking of terrifying things, we're sure not every parent is thrilled by the concept of indoor bumper cars in their house. (This is a kid-selected list, after all!) But provided you have a bit of space in which kids can operate the Flybar (at a max speed of 1 mile per hour), they'll be living their best carnival dreams without actually damaging your home. It's powered by a rechargeable 6V battery, has a soft bumper, and can fit kids ages 18 months to 4 years in its seat with an adjustable seat belt.
Buy It! Flybar 6V Bumper Car, $99; walmart.com
Walmart's 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List
- 1:10 RC Hot Wheels Rhimomite
- Barbie Extra Doll & Vanity Playset
- Batman RC All-Terrain Vehicle
- Bluey 4WD Campervan Playset
- Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set
- L.O.L. Surprise OMG House
- Monster Jam Truck Wash Set
- Rainbow High Color Change Car
- Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel
- Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Learning Bot
- Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory
- VTech KidiZoom PrintCam
- 12V Jeep Gladiator Children's Ride On in a variety of colors
- Fisher-Price Bouncesational Bounce House with Built-in Pump
- HALO Supreme Big Wheel Scooter
- Jetson Hali X Luminous Extreme-Terrain Hoverboard
- Kryptonics 28" Cruiser Skateboard
- Monster Jam 24V Grave Digger Ride On
- Razor MX125 Blue Dirt Rocket Dirt Bike
- furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Fish Tank
- Magic Mixies Cauldron (available October 1)
- Na! Na! Na! Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper
- VTech Hover Pup
- Disney's Raya and The Last Dragon Color Splash Raya and Sisu
- Jurassic World Stomp N' Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex
- Lego Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle
- Paw Patrol: The Movie Movie Tower
- Ryan's World Rocketship
- Spark Create Imagine CoComelon Bus
- Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu
- Baby Alive Lulu Achoo
- Barbie Blonde and Black Hair Styling Head Tie-Dye
- Flybar 6V Bumper Car
- Giant Sorry
- My Little Pony Fashion Ponies in a variety of characters
- Nerf Hyper Mach 100
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Playset
- Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.